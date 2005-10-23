Why do you love U2?

I love U2 4 more reasons... They're part of my soul... When I listening U2, my heart explode, I'm feeling so happy...
 
because the bass player is hot




;)


along the lines of what MissHewson said, actually. Their music reaches emotions in me that nothing else has before and I believe in what they say through their songs.
U2 has opened my mind to a world that I was unaware of before. This may sound far fetched, but I was only 13 or so when I became a fan and wasn't wise to the ways of the world. I've learnt alot through them and through what Bono has done. My life is better for being to able to appreciate their brilliance, and I care not what people think of me for feeling like that.
 
Their music fills me with joy...it takes me outside of myself to a better place. Their ideas and generosity inspire me.

...and it doesn't hurt that the lead singer is gorgeous. :wink:
 
The music is brilliant. They challenge me. The lyrics make me think. There's a U2 song for just about EVERY situation, every emotion, every relationship, every state of mind. The lyrics possess wisdom. Their concerts are the best drug, the best church, the best experience, the best communion with each other and anything higher than ourselves.

And they took God out of the box. And they showed me that's okay.

AND THEY ABSOLUTELY FUCKING ROCK.






... and they're all really sexy. :wink: :drool:
 
Yeah what you said! :giggle: . I love U2 because of how happy their music makes me. Whenever Im down I put U2 on and it feels as though they are speaking right to my heart. Not to mention that they are such wonderful people and really care about their fans! Oh and did I mention that I love how the lead singer looks so amazing in black leather? lol,jk. Really what is their not to love about U2?! lol.
 
I :heart: U2 because...

They fill me with a bit too much happiness when i listen to them
Their lyircs give me something to think about, and effect me on all sorts of levels.
The lead singer is hot.
Walk on is the only song that will make me get of bed when I'm sick.
Their live gigs are a bit special
The drummer is hot.
Beautiful Day makes me smile.
They brought me interference.
And pleba.
And the girls in pleba parties(theyre the best....in the world. yeah. and we have some great laughs. yeah.)
The bassist is hot.
They're my inspiration.
Theyre from Dublin which is a reason in its own right.
With or Without you makes my heart tingle.
The guitarist is hot.
They stand for music aswell as life and other stuff.
They help other people.
Theyre not tight.
They have the best hats in the world
Aswell as the best stage crew
And Light show
Not forgetting the manager.
Bono got me an A* in Graphic Design in school.
They were my reason to go to cardiff.
They'll be the reason I go to Dublin.
Edge does that thing with his guitar, yano were on beautiful day and vertigo. its cool.
They release some cool DVDs
And Books.
The drummer is mysterious.
They sign stuff for their fans a lot
Theyre not snobby.
They give a little back.
The bassist had a blonde afro.
Their albums are just a bit amazing like.


They're just so :censored: great!!!!!



Enough reasons? :D
 
Music never really reached me until U2 graced my ears. Never in my life had I heard something so emotional and deep. The music is completely brilliant, and inspires me. <3
 
Well said, Bono_Gal, well said!!

:applaud: :wink:
:drool:
 
Because they're the only thing in the whole world that makes me feel like saying "Amen".
 
Ok I love U2 because
1.They are really genuine guys, they care for and would help each other where ever, when ever
2.Their songs have meanings, they sing about love, loss, peace, war, god. This is one of the main reasons I love them, because their music has a soul, unlike other genres *cough* RnB,rap *cough*
3. They care about what is happening in the world and try to help the situation if they can
4. They've lasted for how many years now, and are still going, sure they've had downs, but they are stronger then ever and they push themselves so they can be the best.
And they are!! :hug: :edge: :bono: :adam: :larry: :hug:
 
I love them cause their music has the ability to touch my heart in a sense that no other person or attraction can touch. They've also come such a long way together, which makes them so respectable as a band of four extraordinary musicians.



oh. and if a band has a guitarist who's able to sport a beanie and look good with it on for more then 2+ years, you know they must have an incredible sound :wink: :giggle:
 
I agree with everything that's been said above.

As the song says, "All because of you, I am." All because of U2, I am a better person, and more complete.

Their songs bring me joy and happiness, and make me think. I have wonderful memories associated with their songs, and the lyrics can be so fitting in many situations.

Their concerts are life changing experiences which should not be passed up. My best friend and I have had two wonderful experiences together at their concerts.

They have a kick-ass iPod which I will be ordering first thing tomorrow morning, after waiting waaay too long to get it.

And of course, it doesn't hurt that they are hot! :drool:

Great thread idea!
 
That and they saved my life in a way. Nothing has ever made me feel so complete.
 
and because in the last 17 years (ohhh) they were like really good friends to me. They helped me trought a lot of bad times.
 
U2 used to sing for us, Barry, but you left for so long I'm singing their songs for them now. If you come back I'll cherish you more than anything else.

U2 is big, but you are real.

Anyhow, I got attached to U2-the-band and not just U2-the-frigging-talented-hit-makers-who-keep-churning-out-wonderful songs-I-could-sing-forever-and-never-tire-of AFTER SEEING ADAM IN THE STAY VIDEO! It was when he was leaning on the bus driver's shoulder near the start. Love...:heart:! heh!

Then I started paying more and more attention to Adam cos he looks so darn good as Silver Fox!! My number 1 celebrity crush!

Before that I admired Edge for his mad balls of talent and Larry for ingrained metronome. And Bono and all his Africa work... gah!

Thanks for listening to my U2 story! :wave:
 
because THE 4 of them gave VERY nice feeling
they're hot
they're not a pop-band
their music is great -- it's the only band I have a LIST of song I like!
they're Irish


and because they wrote a song I was nick-named after!!

:wink:
 
I wholeheartedly agree with what everyone has said about U2! Even though Im a Bono's girl I gotta admit the others are pretty sexy too,hehe. Really though U2 just makes you want to be a better person. For me their music allows me to release emotions that I sometimes hold in too long. Im happy that I was an 80's child because I got grow up with their wonderful music! lol. Plus their concerts are just a life changing experience! :yes:
 
I love them for many reasons, but the major one being that they helped me fight against anorexia. What happened is my brother ( I'll never thank him enough for that) forced me to go to the popmart show in paris with him at a time when I was sick, skinny, and would saty at home all day long ( I would even go to bed at 6pm sometimes, I had no will to live at all). When the show started I was taken to another time , another place;) :rolleyes: and every word Bono sang hit me , every note they played made me realize there was still beauty in this world, and that most importantly life was worth living and fighting for!!!! i spent the following months listening to U2 and I slowly recovered.
So thanks U2!!!!!!:hug:
 
1. Their music isn't just fluff - it has meaning. It makes you think about the words and what exactly they're trying to tell you.

2. Their music makes me forget about my problems for awhile.

3. Bono is the sexiest man alive and I love him.

4. He kept prancing past me on the runway in Pittsburgh so I could admire his compact but amazing bod. He looks like he's trimmed down quite a bit since May when I last saw them.
 
