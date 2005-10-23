Why do you love U2?

Canadninan
Hey PLEBANS,
I just wanted to make a thread for everyone to say why they love U2.
-Nina
aislinn said:Their music fills me with joy...it takes me outside of myself to a better place. Their ideas and generosity inspire me.
...and it doesn't hurt that the lead singer is gorgeous.
bono_gal said:I U2 because...
They fill me with a bit too much happiness when i listen to them
Their lyircs give me something to think about, and effect me on all sorts of levels.
The lead singer is hot.
Walk on is the only song that will make me get of bed when I'm sick.
Their live gigs are a bit special
The drummer is hot.
Beautiful Day makes me smile.
They brought me interference.
And pleba.
And the girls in pleba parties(theyre the best....in the world. yeah. and we have some great laughs. yeah.)
The bassist is hot.
They're my inspiration.
Theyre from Dublin which is a reason in its own right.
With or Without you makes my heart tingle.
The guitarist is hot.
They stand for music aswell as life and other stuff.
They help other people.
Theyre not tight.
They have the best hats in the world
Aswell as the best stage crew
And Light show
Not forgetting the manager.
Bono got me an A* in Graphic Design in school.
They were my reason to go to cardiff.
They'll be the reason I go to Dublin.
Edge does that thing with his guitar, yano were on beautiful day and vertigo. its cool.
They release some cool DVDs
And Books.
The drummer is mysterious.
They sign stuff for their fans a lot
Theyre not snobby.
They give a little back.
The bassist had a blonde afro.
Their albums are just a bit amazing like.
They're just so great!!!!!
Enough reasons?
arhitetka said:
KiteKate said:Music never really reached me until U2 graced my ears. Never in my life had I heard something so emotional and deep. The music is completely brilliant, and inspires me. <3
arhitetka said:
and because they wrote a song I was nick-named after!!