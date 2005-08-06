Was Shalom a Catholic Fellowship?

Bastian
I'd like to know if the Shalom group attended by Bono Larry and Edge was a catholic or a protestant fellowship,
can anybody answer this?
can anybody answer this?
"For Bono, the Edge and Larry, the God that they met and have pilgrimaged with down the amazing road is a God who is bigger than church or religious boundaries," writes Stockman. "They discovered him outside of the straitjacket of traditional religion, and they have continued to see a God who has gotten bigger and bigger in every way."
Jamila said:I think Shalom was closer to an evangelical youth group.
Thank you!Jamila said:Meghan, the Moonies are a cult-based religion based on the teachings of a South Korean minister, Rev. Sun Myung Moon.
They were big in the 1980's and early '90s and were well known for their "brainwashing" techniques to recruit and retain their members.
Here is a link to a site by an ex-Moonie who tries to help de-brainwash members who leave the cult.
http://www.freedomofmind.com/resourcecenter/groups/m/moonies/
What Larry must have been referring to is that Shalom must have felt like that to them (a cult) and that's why they ultimately left Shalom.
Remember Shalom was putting pressure on Edge, Larry and Bono to leave the secular world of music and give up the band to follow God!
They came to their good senses and decided that they could worship God AND play secular music.
And thank God for all of us they made that decision.
I think Shalom was non-denominational too but they were into proselytizing their faith and that's why I called them evangelicals.
BonoVoxSupastar said:I can't believe that people today especially U2 fans are concerned with denomination...
But to those who don't have a strong faith in God or a god...then why are you reading this?
stagman said:
It still makes a huge difference what denomination anyone is.
I'm sorry to have to draw a line, but hey it's just the plain truth.
But to those who don't have a strong faith in God or a god...then why are you reading this?
stagman said:It still makes a huge difference what denomination anyone is.
I'm sorry to have to draw a line, but hey it's just the plain truth.
But to those who don't have a strong faith in God or a god...then why are you reading this?
FizzingWhizzbees said:
Because a person doesn't have to believe in any religion to have an interest in the ways in which religion or spirituality has influenced U2. This forum isn't only for Christians - I don't practice any religion and yet I still enjoy reading the posts here.
Edited to add: I don't think it's very appropriate to imply that another poster doesn't have a strong faith in God just because they happen to hold different beliefs to you.
80sU2isBest said:
I agree, but to be fair across the boards, it shouldn't be acceptable at all by anyone.
MrsSpringsteen said:
I agree w/ that, there shouldn't be two sets of rules - one for this forum and one for the rest of the forum. Just to be clear, I'm not defending at all anyone questioning another's faith or religion here, that is completely inappropriate and just plain wrong.
80sU2isBest said:
you are one of my favorite people in these forums. Even when we disagree (which isn't all the time), we always manage to maintain respect for each other.
80sU2isBest said:
I agree, but to be fair across the boards, it shouldn't be acceptable at all by anyone. I was told that the people who were burning Harry Potter books had weak faith, and I was the only one who said anything about that being inappropriate.
80sU2isBest said:
Yes, you're right, I was wrong. I now also see that there is a difference between saying something about someone who is not a member of the forums and saying it right to someone's face. I apologize, I am very sorry. Will you please forgive me?
BonoVoxSupastar said:
Hey you're always good in my book.
I know we disagree(oh let's say 96% of the time) and sometimes it does get personal, we've both been guilty of it. Let's just agree to try our best not to make it personal.
sulawesigirl4 said:This is the kind of attitude we like to see in GIS. Willingness to listen to and respect one another. Thanks guys.