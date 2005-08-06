Was Shalom a Catholic Fellowship?

I'd like to know if the Shalom group attended by Bono Larry and Edge was a catholic or a protestant fellowship,
can anybody answer this?
 
I think Shalom was closer to an evangelical youth group.

Which Bono, Larry and Edge got out of shortly (a few months or so) after joining.

Larry called being in Shalom like being in the Moonies!:lol:

I thought that description was probably pretty accurate.
 
Jamila said:
I think Shalom was closer to an evangelical youth group.

Which Bono, Larry and Edge got out of shortly (a few months or so) after joining.

Larry called being in Shalom like being in the Moonies!:lol:

I thought that description was probably pretty accurate.
Are you sure that it was an Evangelical group?
Yesterday I read on a magazine that Shalom was a Catholic group but I'm not sure about it...
Catholic Charismatic groups have name like that...
I'd like to know what kind of Christianism have most influenced the band....Catholicism or Evangelism?
 
I think Bono said somewhere is raising his kids more following Catholic teaching?(ahh i can't remember where i read that hmm) so i suppose Catholicism has now started to have a greater influence on him...but when he was younger it was more Protestantism...
 
Jamila said:
I think Shalom was closer to an evangelical youth group.

Which Bono, Larry and Edge got out of shortly (a few months or so) after joining.

Larry called being in Shalom like being in the Moonies!:lol:

I thought that description was probably pretty accurate.
What are the Moonies? :reject:


And I am absolutly positive in the book "Into the Heart" it says Shalom was a non-denominational Christian group.
It also says they (Edge, Larry and Bono) used to live in a caravan on the beach and spent alot of time praying and fasting.
 
Meghan, the Moonies are a cult-based religion based on the teachings of a South Korean minister, Rev. Sun Myung Moon.

They were big in the 1980's and early '90s and were well known for their "brainwashing" techniques to recruit and retain their members.

Here is a link to a site by an ex-Moonie who tries to help de-brainwash members who leave the cult.

http://www.freedomofmind.com/resourcecenter/groups/m/moonies/

What Larry must have been referring to is that Shalom must have felt like that to them (a cult) and that's why they ultimately left Shalom.

Remember Shalom was putting pressure on Edge, Larry and Bono to leave the secular world of music and give up the band to follow God!

They came to their good senses and decided that they could worship God AND play secular music.

And thank God for all of us they made that decision. :wink:

I think Shalom was non-denominational too but they were into proselytizing their faith and that's why I called them evangelicals.
 
Jamila said:
Meghan, the Moonies are a cult-based religion based on the teachings of a South Korean minister, Rev. Sun Myung Moon.

They were big in the 1980's and early '90s and were well known for their "brainwashing" techniques to recruit and retain their members.

Here is a link to a site by an ex-Moonie who tries to help de-brainwash members who leave the cult.

http://www.freedomofmind.com/resourcecenter/groups/m/moonies/

What Larry must have been referring to is that Shalom must have felt like that to them (a cult) and that's why they ultimately left Shalom.

Remember Shalom was putting pressure on Edge, Larry and Bono to leave the secular world of music and give up the band to follow God!

They came to their good senses and decided that they could worship God AND play secular music.

And thank God for all of us they made that decision. :wink:

I think Shalom was non-denominational too but they were into proselytizing their faith and that's why I called them evangelicals.
Thank you! :bow:
If Shalom was even half of what the Moonies seem to be like I think its probably best they got out when they did.
 
BonoVoxSupastar said:
I can't believe that people today especially U2 fans are concerned with denomination...
It still makes a huge difference what denomination anyone is.
I'm sorry to have to draw a line, but hey it's just the plain truth.
But to those who don't have a strong faith in God or a god...then why are you reading this?
 
stagman said:
But to those who don't have a strong faith in God or a god...then why are you reading this?
You can be non-religious and yet still have a fascination with the whole concept of religion. That's almost like asking why atheists are U2 fans. Sure, they may not agree on religious views, but they can still find a connection of some kind with the band's lyrics and stuff. That's the cool thing about U2's music, it's done in universal terms-anyone can connect with it.

Angela
 
stagman said:


It still makes a huge difference what denomination anyone is.
I'm sorry to have to draw a line, but hey it's just the plain truth.
But to those who don't have a strong faith in God or a god...then why are you reading this?
:eyebrow: Wait you made the assessment that I don't have a strong faith in God from that? Wow you have a powerful ability to read one's heart...
 
stagman said:
It still makes a huge difference what denomination anyone is.
Says who? If I recall correctly, Jesus himself made an effort not to be drawn into the denominational squabbling of his days (Pharisees, Saducees, Essenes, etc.) Love the Lord your God and love your neighbor as yourself. Remember?

I'm sorry to have to draw a line, but hey it's just the plain truth.
The "plain truth" according to you.

Finally, anyone who is interested is allowed to read and participate in this forum. It is insulting and quite frankly, contrary to the spirit of fellowship and openness that should characterize this place to suggest otherwise.
 
stagman said:
But to those who don't have a strong faith in God or a god...then why are you reading this?
Because a person doesn't have to believe in any religion to have an interest in the ways in which religion or spirituality has influenced U2. This forum isn't only for Christians - I don't practice any religion and yet I still enjoy reading the posts here.

Edited to add: I don't think it's very appropriate to imply that another poster doesn't have a strong faith in God just because they happen to hold different beliefs to you.
 
FizzingWhizzbees said:


Because a person doesn't have to believe in any religion to have an interest in the ways in which religion or spirituality has influenced U2. This forum isn't only for Christians - I don't practice any religion and yet I still enjoy reading the posts here.

Edited to add: I don't think it's very appropriate to imply that another poster doesn't have a strong faith in God just because they happen to hold different beliefs to you.
I agree, but to be fair across the boards, it shouldn't be acceptable at all by anyone. I was told that the people who were burning Harry Potter books had weak faith, and I was the only one who said anything about that being inappropriate.
 
80sU2isBest said:


I agree, but to be fair across the boards, it shouldn't be acceptable at all by anyone.
I agree w/ that, there shouldn't be two sets of rules - one for this forum and one for the rest of the forum. Just to be clear, I'm not defending at all anyone questioning another's faith or religion here, that is completely inappropriate and just plain wrong.
 
Shalom was definitely not a Roman Catholic group.

Evangelical would probably be a fair description.
 
MrsSpringsteen said:


I agree w/ that, there shouldn't be two sets of rules - one for this forum and one for the rest of the forum. Just to be clear, I'm not defending at all anyone questioning another's faith or religion here, that is completely inappropriate and just plain wrong.
Mrs. S, you are one of my favorite people in these forums. Even when we disagree (which isn't all the time), we always manage to maintain respect for each other.
 
80sU2isBest said:


you are one of my favorite people in these forums. Even when we disagree (which isn't all the time), we always manage to maintain respect for each other.
Well thanks, I appreciate that :) I try my best, I don't always get the same in return but that's the way it goes I guess. My ignore powers are pretty good.

I can get hopping mad, trust me :D
 
80sU2isBest said:


I agree, but to be fair across the boards, it shouldn't be acceptable at all by anyone. I was told that the people who were burning Harry Potter books had weak faith, and I was the only one who said anything about that being inappropriate.
Well to be fair this really isn't a similar analogy. The Harry Potter issue was about people's actions reflecting their faith. If a parent never removes the training wheels from their child's bike, they show a lack faith in their child's ability to fall and learn for themselves. If a person at a team building function buckles at the last second of a trust fall their actions show weak faith.

People who are burning books which are legal, harmless, leisurely reading and not mandatory reading for anyone child, show a lack of faith in their teachings and the church if they think somehow all their children will be seduced by witchcraft and turn their parents into frogs. I stand by my statement.

This is completely different from what Stagman did. And I would appreciate it if you didn't try to call me out, in an entirely different, unrelated forum in this passive aggresive manner.
 

Yes, you're right, I was wrong. I now also see that there is a difference between saying something about someone who is not a member of the forums and saying it right to someone's face. I apologize, I am very sorry. Will you please forgive me?
 
80sU2isBest said:


Yes, you're right, I was wrong. I now also see that there is a difference between saying something about someone who is not a member of the forums and saying it right to someone's face. I apologize, I am very sorry. Will you please forgive me?
Hey you're always good in my book.

I know we disagree(oh let's say 96% of the time) and sometimes it does get personal, we've both been guilty of it. Let's just agree to try our best not to make it personal.
 
BonoVoxSupastar said:


Hey you're always good in my book.

I know we disagree(oh let's say 96% of the time) and sometimes it does get personal, we've both been guilty of it. Let's just agree to try our best not to make it personal.
Yes, I will. I am ashamed of myself for this. Thanks for forgiving me.
 
:up: This is the kind of attitude we like to see in GIS. Willingness to listen to and respect one another. Thanks guys. :hug:
 
sulawesigirl4 said:
:up: This is the kind of attitude we like to see in GIS. Willingness to listen to and respect one another. Thanks guys. :hug:
Thanks, I am trying to get better about that.
 
I don't know what it was/is or care, but I know it wasn't my denomination, Christian Reformed (type of Protestant).
 
