Was Shalom a Catholic Fellowship?

Meghan, the Moonies are a cult-based religion based on the teachings of a South Korean minister, Rev. Sun Myung Moon.They were big in the 1980's and early '90s and were well known for their "brainwashing" techniques to recruit and retain their members.Here is a link to a site by an ex-Moonie who tries to help de-brainwash members who leave the cult.What Larry must have been referring to is that Shalom must have felt like that to them (a cult) and that's why they ultimately left Shalom.Remember Shalom was putting pressure on Edge, Larry and Bono to leave the secular world of music and give up the band to follow God!They came to their good senses and decided that they could worship God AND play secular music.And thank God for all of us they made that decision.I think Shalom was non-denominational too but they were into proselytizing their faith and that's why I called them evangelicals.