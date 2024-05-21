Until the End of the World (Outro Riff)

Rockhound252
War Child
- Joined
- Jan 19, 2011
- Messages
- 849
- Location
- Barcelona, Spain
Hi everyone!
Watching videos from 2015-2018 tours, I'm trying to get the outro part "drive" but i can't fins the good tune. I know that he is using TS-9 + DM4, but the last one i don't know what distortion is. Anyone has an idea about what to use?
