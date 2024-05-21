Until the End of the World (Outro Riff)

The friendliest place on the web for anyone that follows U2.
If you have answers, please help by responding to the unanswered posts.
See posts with no answers
Rockhound252

Rockhound252

War Child
Joined
Jan 19, 2011
Messages
849
Location
Barcelona, Spain
Hi everyone!

Watching videos from 2015-2018 tours, I'm trying to get the outro part "drive" but i can't fins the good tune. I know that he is using TS-9 + DM4, but the last one i don't know what distortion is. Anyone has an idea about what to use?
 
Not sure if there’s another pedal or not. Might want to look at what amp he was using too and if he was using gain on the amp.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Until the End of the World (U2:UV)
Replies
1
Views
168
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase
R
Help a MacPhisto out! - Night #2 (9/30) at the Sphere (pics and videos)
Replies
3
Views
838
Ralph_Sutter
R
M
Discotheque effects?
Replies
0
Views
735
MrTheEdge1996
M
cobl04
Kiss the Future documentary
Replies
11
Views
3K
MrsSpringsteen
MrsSpringsteen
Headache in a Suitcase
  • Locked
Songs of Songs, Books & Fat Puns - New Album Discussion #8
33 34 35
Replies
1K
Views
55K
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase

Latest posts

Back
Top Bottom