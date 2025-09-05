U2- "Would You Rather" game

Started re-reading U2 By U2 the other night, just trying to will some album news into the universe...



So let's play a game! Each topic has two answers- share which option you would take.



Would You Rather



For the next album: Would you rather...

A) Pick the album title, if given 5 options to choose from

B) Pick the album cover, if given 5 options to choose from

Answer: Tough choice, but I'll go with A.



For the next album: Would you rather...

A) Pick the running order

B) Pick the 3 or 4 singles

Answer: I love coming up with alternate tracklists, and U2 overall is historically pretty decent at picking singles, so A.



The band: Would you rather...

A) Spend one hour with your favorite member

B) Spend 20 minutes each with the other three members

Answer: Another tough one, but an hour with Bono. My answer tomorrow might be different.



Quantity vs. Quality: Would you rather...

A) For the next year, the ONLY music you can listen to is your 4 favorite U2 albums

B) For the next year, the ONLY music you can listen to is all the other U2 albums besides your 4 favorite

Answer: Right now, my 4 favorite are ATYCLB, SOI, War, and AB. But I'll take all the rest. B.



Special concert: Would you rather....

A) Attend the 2002 Super Bowl halftime show (can't watch the game itself- just the concert)

B) Attend the 2004 Brooklyn Bridge show

Answer: Hard to get past the emotion of the Super Bowl performance, but I'd pick B.



The end: Would you rather...

A) U2 releases one final album, and you see them 2 more times in concert

B) U2 never releases another album, and you see them 4 more times in concert

Answer: I need one more album. A.



Final concert: Would you rather...

A) Pick the opening song at U2's final show

B) Pick the closing song at U2's final show

Answer: Definitely B. So many more options. Figure you probably have to pick a rocker to open, like I Will Follow or Elevation. But to close, do you go with a rocker? An anthem like Streets? Something emotional like One or Kite? Just go with 40? Curious to see what others pick.



I thought of a couple more lying in bed last night, but they're gone now. Feel free to add your own if you're so inclined.