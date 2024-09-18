U2 tribute band in Derby UK

G

GMos

Babyface
Joined
Sep 18, 2024
Messages
2
Location
Derby
Hi,

I play drums and I wish to start a U2 tribute band in Derby/Derbyshire UK. I have previous experience in a U2 tribute band, I love U2 music (that's what put me behind the drum kit for the first time 25 years ago). I have my kit and all the rest (including tambourine and left hand floor tom to replicate Larry's style).

I'm 38, decent drumming skills (I'd like to believe), decent person (I'd also like to believe).

I'm after other musicians (singer, guitar&keys, bass) with decent skills. Gender and age are not relevant, music is what matters.

Looking forward to hearing from you ☺️

GMos
 
