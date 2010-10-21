U2 travelling to venues

marik
As far back as Elevation tour, i seem to have only seen/heard of the guys arriving in Esclades (usually SUV's), or Lincoln Towncars. And usually riding solo (not all band in 1 car).
Just was wondering how far back this dates to? anyone know when they would have stopped using the typical 'rockstar' limo? or if they ever did this? (i would imagine only zootv days). When they stopped travelling together? any other type of rides you've seen them chauffered to venue's in?
