U2 travelling to venues

As far back as Elevation tour, i seem to have only seen/heard of the guys arriving in Esclades (usually SUV's), or Lincoln Towncars. And usually riding solo (not all band in 1 car).

Just was wondering how far back this dates to? anyone know when they would have stopped using the typical 'rockstar' limo? or if they ever did this? (i would imagine only zootv days). When they stopped travelling together? any other type of rides you've seen them chauffered to venue's in?
 
Headache is right...

And I think it just depends on what the members are doing or where they are coming from if they ride in the same vehicle or not...
 
Here's one of Adam in Helsinki:
2239347-2239347-1-1282346761.jpg


And this one might be Bono's ride as his bodyguard sits in the front?
2239347_1_1282346761.jpg

Source: Tnn on se piv: U2 Suomessa - katso kuvat ja video! - Ilta-Sanomat
 
Galeongirl said:
No that's Edge's. He's the only one in a silver mercedes, the rest are in black ones. :)
In Helsinki they had two silver mercedes, Bono took one of them to the stadium to soundcheck, the other one was for Edge, Adam took a dark car, black or graphite, I'm not sure and I couldn't spot Larry. I saw Larry in Turin after the show, he was in a grey car, but I can't tell what kind, it was already in motion.
 
I remember Elevation Tour in Austin they all arrived in either SUV's or limos, cant remember which. Quite odd actually. Bono waved out the window at us and he walked from the car to enter the arena and i was yelling at him from above like a fangirl and he just waved at me or some ****. Then something funny happened, in the motorcade there was a yellow taxi, and out of it emerged Gwen Stefani :drool: she was so cute and sexy in her dress and high heels. She seemed so bashful as she made her way into the arena! She watched the entire u2 show right in front of me (except when she joined Bono onstage to sing "Whats goin on")

IN Norman last year the band all had sedans, i believe they were BMW's but i didnt see them up close.
 
I was working security on the back door at the Somerville Theatre 09 show and they all pulled up about 20 feet away from me.

If I recall correctly........

Adam and Edge in one Black Mercedes.(Adam was the 1st one I saw, so he was rear passenger side, Edge rear driver's side)

Bono in another with Brian(his bodyguard, and a 1st class guy).

Partygirl 43's and my stories seem to indicate that they are now tending toward European cars, specifically German, even in America. This is new, as many already mentioned that the norm had been car service staples like the Town Car or Escalade. Makes you wonder who they rent the German cars from........

Adam went right inside the theatre, Bono and Edge went over and signed autographs.

Larry came about 40 minutes later in what looked like the same Mercedes that had earlier brought Bono in. He went right in a completely different door, was wearing a neck brace and looked to be in excruciating pain. Still, a bit later on, he came out to my door to joke with the cops about how he had taken the T(Boston Subway) and the other 3 were too good for that.

Shook all 4 of their hands that day and spoke to them briefly. Didn't let on that I was a die hard fan as you have to be detached and professional over super fan when the 2 conflict. Just "hello, how are you, nice to meet you, welcome back to Boston" was about the extent of it, and they responded in kind.

Cliche but very, very true, regular guys.
 
On the Joshua Tree tour (Dec 20, 1987 to be exact) they took limos from the Arizona Biltmore to the stadium...
 
okay, let's start over.

u2 doesn't bring their own cars on tour. they use luxary car services. most car services use escelades and towncars, so that is what they use in most cases. some may have different cars, benzs and bmws and the like, so they use them there.

they're not sitting around before the tour and say "oh, well, let's use beemers this time."


also, shockingly enough, it's much more likely that the cars used by car services in europe are european, while the cars used, for the most part, in america are american! crazy, i know right!?!
 
During the Elevation tour, when U2 played Baltimore They used SUV's with police escort. It was Our Mayor at the time's idea for the escort. U2 didn't request it.
 
Marien said:
In Helsinki they had two silver mercedes, Bono took one of them to the stadium to soundcheck, the other one was for Edge, Adam took a dark car, black or graphite, I'm not sure and I couldn't spot Larry. I saw Larry in Turin after the show, he was in a grey car, but I can't tell what kind, it was already in motion.
Yes, Marien is right there were two sliver mercedes in Helsinki coz I witnessed Bono getting into that car after having just met him! :wink:
 
Do you have to constantly rub that in everywhere? We get it, you met Bono, you're happy about it.. but it gets tiring to read about it everywhere...
 
Never seen all four or three in one SUV but I have seen Bono and Edge travel in the same one more than once.
 
They came one at a time in silver Mercs at Abbey Road. Adam was said to have arrived in his own Bentley at some point too.
 
Galeongirl said:
Do you have to constantly rub that in everywhere? We get it, you met Bono, you're happy about it.. but it gets tiring to read about it everywhere...
I was wondering when you'd finally comment about about me going on about encounter, I'm truly not trying to rub it in! :cute: And I only mentioned here again, so as to prove the point that Marien made about U2 having used two silver mercedes in Helsinki. :wink: I'll in future try and keep my enthusiam under better control but I can't promise you anything, you might just have grin and bare it!?! :D
 
What do you mean with that you were wondering when I would comment? Are you purposefully trying to get on my nerves? :eyebrow:
 
Galeongirl said:
What do you mean with that you were wondering when I would comment? Are you purposefully trying to get on my nerves? :eyebrow:
No, trust me my world does not revolve around you! I was just remembering the way you pointed the same thing out to LauraMullen a couple of months back on Pleba, about daring to mention how many times she had met Bono and the guys!?! I don't know why should it bother you so much, coz it never bothered me one bit when she mentioned it, but I guess you have your reasons....:shrug:
 
I did? Hm, I hardly remember that. Though I think it was because she was posting in every thread on the tour section and in PLEBA that she was seeing U2 on her birthday in Dublin or something along the lines.
May be just me, but it annoys me when people keep repeating the same thing over and over and over in a lot of separate threads. And besides, cross posting is against the rules. :shrug: BUt that's just me. And I am very glad to hear that your world does not revolve around me. That would be extremely creepy. Enjoy your weekend.
 
