U2 travelling to venues

I was working security on the back door at the Somerville Theatre 09 show and they all pulled up about 20 feet away from me.



If I recall correctly........



Adam and Edge in one Black Mercedes.(Adam was the 1st one I saw, so he was rear passenger side, Edge rear driver's side)



Bono in another with Brian(his bodyguard, and a 1st class guy).



Partygirl 43's and my stories seem to indicate that they are now tending toward European cars, specifically German, even in America. This is new, as many already mentioned that the norm had been car service staples like the Town Car or Escalade. Makes you wonder who they rent the German cars from........



Adam went right inside the theatre, Bono and Edge went over and signed autographs.



Larry came about 40 minutes later in what looked like the same Mercedes that had earlier brought Bono in. He went right in a completely different door, was wearing a neck brace and looked to be in excruciating pain. Still, a bit later on, he came out to my door to joke with the cops about how he had taken the T(Boston Subway) and the other 3 were too good for that.



Shook all 4 of their hands that day and spoke to them briefly. Didn't let on that I was a die hard fan as you have to be detached and professional over super fan when the 2 conflict. Just "hello, how are you, nice to meet you, welcome back to Boston" was about the extent of it, and they responded in kind.



Cliche but very, very true, regular guys.