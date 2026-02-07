U2 Influence continues

Brian Byrne
Babyface
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2026
- Messages
- 2
- Location
- Ireland
The new Mark O'Leary album Dream of the Blue Llama is redolent of the U2 paradigm. Worth a visit at
The Dream of the Blue Llama, by Mark O'Leary. "Dream of the Blue Llama is a conceptual album with a modicum of gemütlichkeit. The title track itself with the Adam Clayton inspired insouciant bass, Larry Mullen tinged drums, akin to one of my early bands, we were totally influenced holistically by U2." "The Road to Joshua, splendid U2 early eighties with unforgettable fire piano." U2 still to this day are influencing artists worldwide.
The Dream of the Blue Llama, by Mark O'Leary. "Dream of the Blue Llama is a conceptual album with a modicum of gemütlichkeit. The title track itself with the Adam Clayton inspired insouciant bass, Larry Mullen tinged drums, akin to one of my early bands, we were totally influenced holistically by U2." "The Road to Joshua, splendid U2 early eighties with unforgettable fire piano." U2 still to this day are influencing artists worldwide.