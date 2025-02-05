U2 fanzines and other ephemera

Achtung Ya'll

Is there a site out there that does a good job documenting/detailing older U2 fanzines and other ephemera?

I got a large box of this kind of stuff years ago for free in a parking lot swap. Half of which I sent to another Interference member (and they said it never arrived sadly). The other half I still have. A lot of it is the home printed/xeroxed fanzine from the late 80s to mid 90s. I was thinking of taking the time to get it all scanned and uploaded, but was wondering if any other site has done this work before?

Edit: one cool item included that I didn't realize for a while is an Outside Broadcast tour program signed by Bono!
 
