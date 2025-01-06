U2 fan since 1993

Hi,
my name is Alessandro (Olo is the name they gave me in Poland).
I am Italian and I have been living in Poland for 15 years.
My passion for U2 began in '93 after listening to Achtung Baby.
I've only been to 2 concerts, but I've enjoyed many of them through streaming, DVDs, and videotapes.
A few months ago, I started a podcast in Italian (with subtitles in English and Polish) that tells the story of the four from Dublin starting from their songs.
In my continuous search for information for the podcast, I came across this forum and immediately signed up.
