U2 copied INXS in the 90's?

I can definitely see the INXS influence on U2, but certainly not in the terms Murphy claims. And I think in namechecking Zooropa he probably just means that whole Zoo era. I think there's no doubt that part of that evolution from the black and white/serious late 80s into the technicolour/sexy 90s owes at least a nod and wink to Hutchence and INXS. Both in persona and music.



I've definitely read that both Bono and Hutchence were very jealous of what the other had in terms of on stage persona/audience relationship. Bono was envious of Hutchence's overt sexuality, and the power in that, and Hutchence was jealous of Bono's ability to connect on a more emotional/spiritual level with the audience, especially such a huge audience. Remember that in the late 80s both bands were stadium acts. There was a moment there where they were the two biggest bands in the world, but both had a distinctly different (opposite) image, both as personalities and in their music. One very serious, one very sexy.



Given that, you could absolutely say that what came next for U2 - the overt injection of sex, both into U2's music with Achtung and Bono's on and off stage persona for ZooTV - at least owes Hutchence/INXS some credit, or at least that sly wink.



Hard to see now, given the trajectory of both bands from that point on, but at the time they were very much in each others orbit in every way. Bono drew on a lot for that change, but in terms of anyone immediate that could have/would have influenced it, definitely, absolutely Hutchence/INXS. No doubt about it.