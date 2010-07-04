U2 copied INXS in the 90's?

jonnytakeawalk
So says INXS's ex manager Chris Murphy in their biography....
'I thought U2 were trying to replicate us. It's big statement to say but it's true. I saw them persuing the fusion between cool and dancy and groovy in leather and cowboy hats with Zooropa. It was getting all too interwoven. Michael was close with Bono by then and we kep telling him to stop talking to Bono about what we were planning creatively.'
I honestly don't see it. Zooropa is nothing like INXS ever did. I love INXS but I think this may be just sour grapes by Chris Murphy at the fact that while U2 had successfully reinvented themselves and were still relevant in the 90s, INXS were not.
