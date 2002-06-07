Top 5 Most Underrated U2 Songs.

RickFly
what are your top 4 most underrated U2 songs?:lemon:
Salome said:I would have to say that underrated at Interference (the only place where 80% of the people think of Achtung Baby as U2's best album and 70% as POP as a close second) are:
1. The Wanderer
2. Rejoice (I Threw a Brick also comes to mind)
3. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
4. Stuck in a Moment
5. Love Rescue Me
Achtung Zooropa said:Also, Johnny, The Big Lebowski is probably the funniest movie ever made.
