Top 5 Most Underrated U2 Songs.

4 now eh?
Quit jerking me around!

However...lets see...
Zooropa - absolutley amazing
Sort of Homecoming- in my top 5 u2 songs PERIOD
Heartland - Brings tears to my eyes
Ultraviolet - Maybe the best intro off AB
Scarlet - nice nice song
 
I'm not too sure how to describe "underrated" but I'll take a shot at my top 4- oh 4? crap I had five. :slant:

Promenade
Do You Feel Loved
Dirty Day
Heartland
 
LETS CHANGE IT TO TOP 5.... IM AT WORK, I DONT KNOW WHAT I WAS THINKING!!!

HERE ARE MINE
1. HEARTLAND
2. OUT OF CONTROL
3. WHEN I LOOK AT THE WORLD
4. ULTRA VIOLET (LIGHT MY WAY)
5. A DAY WITHOUT ME
 
Exit
Do You Feel Loved
Heartland
Love Is Blindness (live)
Dirty Day (live)
A Sort of Homecoming


Okay, so I have six, but these are songs I absolutely love, and I refuse to leave one out. :D
 
Last edited:
Okay, okay, I'll think of some...Here's 5. Not necessarily the TOP 5, but the ones I thought of first...

Zooropa
I Fall Down
Do You Feel Loved?
Wake Up Dead Man
One Tree Hill
 
Hmm....

*Zooropa
*Do You Feel Loved
*In God's Country
*Zoo Station (it just kicks ass)
*Red Hill Mining Town
 
1. Tomorrow - it damn near reduces me to tears every time.
2. Ultraviolet (Light My Way) - it should have been a single.
3. Zooropa - pure genius.
4. A Sort of Homecoming - I'd like to have this song played at my funeral (Yeah, I know, that's morbid, but listen to the lyrics...)
5. A lot of the songs on Rattle and Hum are very, very underrated, especially Heartland and God Part II.
 
Elvis Presley and America
Promenade
Wake Up Dead Man
MoFo
The First Time
 
In no particular order:
?Heartland
?Red Hill Mining Town
?When I Look At The World
?Do You Feel Loved
?Zoo Station

I'm especially happy to see so many people have chosen "Heartland" on this thread. Back in the day, when "Rattle & Hum" was new, I was working on a writing project and spending many sleepless nights on it. Whenever I'd feel like I wanted to give up, I'd listen to "Heartland," and I drew a lot of strength and motivation from that song. I still don't know what it was about that particular song that helped me; I'm just glad that it did.
 
I would have to say that underrated at Interference (the only place where 80% of the people think of Achtung Baby as U2's best album and 70% as POP as a close second) are:
1. The Wanderer
2. Rejoice (I Threw a Brick also comes to mind)
3. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
4. Stuck in a Moment
5. Love Rescue Me
 
Salome said:
I would have to say that underrated at Interference (the only place where 80% of the people think of Achtung Baby as U2's best album and 70% as POP as a close second) are:
1. The Wanderer
2. Rejoice (I Threw a Brick also comes to mind)
3. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
4. Stuck in a Moment
5. Love Rescue Me
Click to expand...

The only place, eh? Well, I guess that means we kick ass, doesn't it?

I was just listening to "With a Shout" today on my trampoline and MUST add it to my list.
 
underrated and great movies in one post!

Here's my underrated list:

-The First Time
-Heartland (glad to see many people like this, although i guess that means it's not really underrated, by hardcore U2 fans anyway)
-Please
-Wire
-Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

Also, Johnny, The Big Lebowski is probably the funniest movie ever made. Jeff Bridges and John Goodman are brilliant and so are the Cohen brothers. Simply amazing.

"No, you're not wrong Walter, you're just an *******!"
 
I think without a doubt Heartland is the most underrated U2 song.It has this surreal guitar that paints the scenery of the America which Bono is talking about.

Though, most of the songs from The Unforgettable Fire are pretty underrated as well, but none more than Indian Summer Sky.It has this thumping bassline which again transcends the listener to physical view.

I think the other 3 would be....

Wake Up Dead Man (one of the most un U2 song, yet has one of the most U2ish theme to it)

Love Is Blindess (the live version is hard to forget.U2's most accomplished song writting)

Electric Co. (one of the best Larry Mullen drums sound)
 
Re: underrated and great movies in one post!

Achtung Zooropa said:
The Big Lebowski is probably the funniest movie ever made.
Click to expand...

I can attest to that!!
 
