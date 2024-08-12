Time shoots on by...

Hello there! I've been lurking on this forum for a good 10 years (pre-SOI release) and thought it was about time I joined in!

Been a fan since HMTMKMKM in '95 ('Batman Forever' had one good thing going for it!) and I was gutted my dad wouldn't let me go to Popmart Wembley for my 15th birthday...made up for it since by seeing every tour from Elevation through to E&I. Seen them 13 times altogether including 4 360 shows, Glastonbury (underrated performance) and 'Guyliner' Boots at the Brit Awards (unsurprisingly not the best U2 live experience...)

Looking forward to 'Songs Of Ascent' (if it ever happens) before they call it a day...

Cheers!
 
