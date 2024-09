The Cure: 4:13 DREAM

Glad to hear at least some of you are liking it. I'm already familiar with a good chunk of the songs from getting all of the pre-release singles, seeing them live earlier this year, and watching some of the performances of the other new songs live. Based off the singles, I'm unfortunately not too surprised that it's not clicking with a lot of people (at the same time though, I am quite surprised to see so many people acting as if their last 3 albums were terrible, as from what I've seen most fans used to say they enjoyed all of them. Particularly Bloodflowers.) Even if I don't end up liking any of the tracks that I haven't heard yet, it'll still be worth buying just for a studio version of Underneath the Stars.I think I'll listen to the singles again today while I wait to hear the album next Tuesday when it's out.