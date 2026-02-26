Survivor 50- In the Hands of the Fans

Holy crap, we're at 50! Last night's night episode got us off to rousing start. I had to work late, so I didn't start watching until almost 11pm. Jeff gave some great speeches to get everyone pumped up. Naturally, everyone's gotten a little bit older, and they've changed from their previous time on the show. My opinion of some of them has changed. Ozzy actually seems likeable. Same thing with Coach. In previous seasons, I hated Coach and was annoyed by Ozzy. And then, of course, Cirie who is on the show for I believe a 5th time. I love her as a person, but her game has always been too one dimensional. Great at the social aspect of it. Not much else. Otherwise, a pretty solid cast. Savannah has nicely decided to rock the leopard panties again, so a big thank you for that. I didn't participate in the fan voting. I think I forgot about it. Lol! Obviously, Jenna started the game too aggressively and it zapped her in the end. Sucked to see Kyle leave the game. He was a good dude. I'm very excited for this season. It was a great season premiere. Lots of Alphas in the cast. Should be explosive.
 
