Surprise EP Release - Days of Ash - All Discussion Here

Headache in a Suitcase

Headache in a Suitcase

Happy new music day, folks. The band just dropped a surprise 6 track EP on us called Days of Ash.

Update 12:05 pm

New edition of Propaganda to join the party U2 Propaganda Days of Ash EP

Update 12:06

We have lyric videos -

Track 1.

Track 2.

Track 3.

Track 4.

Track 5. - YouTube

Track 6. - YouTube

Update 12:12 - Rolling Stone article

www.rollingstone.com

U2 Surprise Drop Politically-Charged 'Days of Ash' EP With Six New Songs

U2 are emerging from a long break with the six-song EP 'Days of Ash,' which tackles issues in America, Iran, Israel, and Ukraine.
www.rollingstone.com www.rollingstone.com

Commence discussion... this post will be updated.
 
okay, I can’t wait to listen to this. I love how buttoned up they were about it.

I’ve long wished for them to release multiple EPs, and if this is the beginning of something like that, I am stoked.
 
“The songs on Days of Ash are very different in mood and theme to the ones we’re going to put on our album later in the year. These EP tracks couldn’t wait; these songs were impatient to be out in the world. They are songs of defiance and dismay, of lamentation. Songs of celebration will follow, we’re working on those now… because for all the awfulness we see normalized daily on our small screens, there’s nothing normal about these mad and maddening times and we need to stand up to them before we can go back to having faith in the future.”
 
Sound like there will be all-new tracks in addition to these 5-6 standing on their own, which is also a good thing, imo!
 
They actually did the thing. Digital EP release to clear some stuff off the shelves that doesn’t fit on the album proper. THANKS FOR LISTENING BOYS
 
Hope these aren’t as bad as the previews suggest.

To start, it looks like Bono heard Springsteen’s clunky, on-the-nose Minneapolis song and was like “hold my Guinness”.

At least the official statement indicates that these aren’t indicative of the next album…supposedly.
 
I really appreciate the fresh sound. I’d go as far as saying that this is what I think most of us were hoping for. The Edge playing guitar again. Some really good atmospheric with a mix of rock. Bravo
 
mikal said:
Also, I think American Obituary is the weakest song but the song most people will hear.
Click to expand...
Yeah agree. I was listening to it thinking “hmm - it’s direct and simple and lyrics are not as cutting as I’d hoped for an American critique in 2026, but at least edge is there.” The rest I really enjoy.
 
www.theguardian.com

Bono lambasts ICE, Putin, Netanyahu and more as U2 release first collection of new songs since 2017

New EP Days of Ash features songs about Renee Good, Iranian protesters and other political topics, and precedes new ‘defiantly joyful’ album later in 2026
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

nice write up on he subject matter of each song

also:
A short documentary accompanying Yours Eternally, directed by Ukrainian film-maker Ilya Mikhaylus ,who was embedded with frontline Ukrainian soldiers, will be released on 24 February to mark the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion.
 
