Surprise EP Release - Days of Ash - All Discussion Here

Happy new music day, folks. The band just dropped a surprise 6 track EP on us called Days of Ash.
New edition of Propaganda to join the party U2 Propaganda Days of Ash EP
Update 12:12 - Rolling Stone article
U2 Surprise Drop Politically-Charged 'Days of Ash' EP With Six New Songs
U2 are emerging from a long break with the six-song EP 'Days of Ash,' which tackles issues in America, Iran, Israel, and Ukraine.
Commence discussion... this post will be updated.
