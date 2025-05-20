Send a song to U2?

Has anyone had success sending electronic messages to the group? Thank you.I wrote a song (below) with my band that we would really like U2 to hear. No expectations, we just thought they'd love and appreciate the sound and message. Definitely a top influence of mine since I started singing and playing music when I was 8 years old. Everyone else was learning Metallica and I was playing Joshua tree songs on an old practice amp.Any tips helpful. Thank you.Ward**********SometimesMusic and Lyrics by WardC 2025 Elk RoadI could tell you were run down,like a soldier in a storm,it’s like you feel that you're lostand no one's homeSometimesLook I know what you've been feeling,Like there’s darkness at the doorSee I know I don’t feel like there’s (a) lightthrough me anymoreSometimes, sometimes , sometimesSometimes the world needs your emotionSometimes it needs all you can giveBut outside the world is so full is motionthat all I want to do is hideSometimesI'm ok for today,it's tomorrow that worries me the most.I don't feel quite ok,but I know that's still better than mostSometimesSometimes the world needs your emotionSometimes it needs all you can giveBut outside the world is so full is motionthat all I want to do is hideSometimes, sometimesSometimes, sometimesI need you love, babe?It’s not safe hereBut I will not let you down?Won’t let you downMy love my loveWon’t let you down my loveWe don’t know the wayWe will go awayDon't you know you never ever have to go awayWe both know the wayDon't you go awayAway Away Away