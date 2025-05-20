Send a song to U2?

Ward
Has anyone had success sending electronic messages to the group? Thank you.
I wrote a song (below) with my band that we would really like U2 to hear. No expectations, we just thought they'd love and appreciate the sound and message. Definitely a top influence of mine since I started singing and playing music when I was 8 years old. Everyone else was learning Metallica and I was playing Joshua tree songs on an old practice amp.
Any tips helpful. Thank you.
Ward
**********
Sometimes
Music and Lyrics by Ward
C 2025 Elk Road
SOMETIMES_2025 #3.mp3
I could tell you were run down,
like a soldier in a storm,
it’s like you feel that you're lost
and no one's home
Sometimes
Look I know what you've been feeling,
Like there’s darkness at the door
See I know I don’t feel like there’s (a) light
through me anymore
Sometimes, sometimes , sometimes
Sometimes the world needs your emotion
Sometimes it needs all you can give
But outside the world is so full is motion
that all I want to do is hide
Sometimes
I'm ok for today,
it's tomorrow that worries me the most.
I don't feel quite ok,
but I know that's still better than most
Sometimes
Sometimes the world needs your emotion
Sometimes it needs all you can give
But outside the world is so full is motion
that all I want to do is hide
Sometimes, sometimes
Sometimes, sometimes
I need you love, babe?
It’s not safe here
But I will not let you down?
Won’t let you down
My love my love
Won’t let you down my love
We don’t know the way
We will go away
Don't you know you never ever have to go away
We both know the way
Don't you go away
Away Away Away
