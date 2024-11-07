Searching for rare U2 Italian photo book

Hello everyone! Many years ago, I sadly lost my entire U2 collection, and I am in the process of building everything back. I am almost done with what I used to have for books, but I am looking for a rather rare Italian photo book that I can't remember the name for the life of me. It had a large red "U2" in the upper left corner on the cover, with Edge and Bono, and inside, it had a photo of Bono caressing some white lily-like flowers. I want to say this book came out in the mid-late 80's.Does anyone have this book or does it sound familiar? I just need the name/author of it so I can let my record vendor know who has reached out to help me.Thank you so much!