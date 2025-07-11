Reoccurring themes in U2 Music

YouShouldn'tGetTooGoodAt
Babyface
- Joined
Apr 3, 2025
- Messages
- 4
- Location
- USA
There are many reoccurring themes that keep coming up in Bonos lyrics, and there are a few overlapping themes:
One theme is lyrics that meld mother, lover and God.
(Closely related is the ache of absence).
I will follow, Tomorrow, Mysterious ways, Lights of home... this list goes on and on ...
and after a lot of healing, son to father lyrics. Most of, How to Dismantle
...Sometimes you can't make it on your own, etc.,
There are a number that relate to Edges breakup / divorce,
With or without you, One, who's gonna ride...,
then there is Surrender as a concept:
BAD, Surrender, Rejoice....
Question is: What is the theme that reoccurs the most in U2 Songs?
Question is: What is the theme that reoccurs the most in U2 Songs?