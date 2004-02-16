PUDDLE OF MUDD's SCANTLIN Unleashes On 'Pathetic' FRED DURST

The friendliest place on the web for anyone that follows U2.
If you have answers, please help by responding to the unanswered posts.
See posts with no answers
Bunbury

Bunbury

Refugee
Joined
Jul 31, 2000
Messages
1,580
Location
Close yet far from home \m/
In an interview with Canada's Chart magazine, PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin unleashed on LIMP BIZKIT frontman Fred Durst. "He doesn't write our songs, he doesn't produce our songs, he doesn't do anything for us. He doesn't do our videos anymore. He doesn't do anything for this band," Wes said. He added, "I don't know what he's doing, I don't know what the guy's like. All I know is that he's like Mr. Hollywood guy, Mr. Celebrity. Like, 'I don't hang out with anybody except Hollywood celebrities'. Every single fucking interview I've ever fucking done, I get asked about that fucking guy. I don't have anything against him, but I haven't talked to the guy in a fucking year and a half. And for me to do interviews all the time and be asked about this certain individual... People thinks he writes music with me or something. He does not do that. I just don't get it. We have nothing in common. He doesn't even call us, he has his assistant call us to congratulate us on our record. Yeah, that's how pathetic he is."

Fuck these two bitch bands :lol:
 
i'm all for seeing a fight to the death between the two of them. hopefully with pistols and they both fire and hit each other at the same time. that would rule.
 
IWasBored said:
i'm all for seeing a fight to the death between the two of them. hopefully with pistols and they both fire and hit each other at the same time. that would rule.
Click to expand...

:heart:
 
actually, i must say that besides "she hates me", i don't mind puddle of mud all that much. "drift and die" is one of the better grunge songs in the last couple years.

i'd definitely buy their album before creed and nickleback.

just my opinion though.

oh, and by the way, fred durst sucks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
The little stranger chapter 13
Replies
0
Views
861
annj
A
A
The little stranger chapter 8
Replies
0
Views
725
annj
A
A
the little stranger chapter 2
Replies
0
Views
764
annj
A
A
The little Stranger chapter 11
Replies
0
Views
1K
annj
A
A
The little stranger chapter 19
Replies
0
Views
1K
annj
A

Latest posts

Back
Top Bottom