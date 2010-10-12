pic req - Bono wearing beret...I think?

anyone got any shots of B wearing that red beret/hat (?) we see him wear on the bus in the vid for A Sort of Homecoming?

Much appreciated. think I saw like, one shot somewhere, but wondered was there more?

no worries if no-one has, or its just that one.

I just think it suited him SO well!

thanks. :up:
 
NW005681.jpg
 
Berets from The Unforgettable Fire-era. Unfortunately they're in black and white.

u2tuf4.jpg


u2tuf3.jpg


u2tuf1.jpg


u2tuf.jpg
 
