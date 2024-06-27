Pedal help sunday bloody sunday

hello
IHave partially learned Sunday Bloody Sunday on guitar but it doesn't sound right without the required pedal,I think he uses the memory man pedal and I don't have access to enough funds to buy one. I do however have a zoom G2 gutair effects pedal and was wondering what setting would be the closest to a memory man effect I could use please.TIA Shona
