NHL Thread

Went and saw Phanuef, Kadri and Lupul vs the Ottawa Senators last night in a split squad pre-season game. We somehow managed to win which was unexpected. I am fully prepared for a year of utter suckage so this whole "finding a way to win" won't fly with me during the regular season, that's for sure.
 
I'm betting Kane is going to get out of this with no prison time, but it's still going to destroy his legacy regardless of what happens. Even if he's innocent.

Frankly, the guy needs to not drink anymore. Some people can handle it, but bad shit seems to happen to him when he does.
 
Really, really tough start for us facing two playoff teams in a row. Pleased to have nabbed one win out of that.
 
This may be a frustratingly inconsistent season with so many young players like Marko Dano (not yet, but soon) and Artemi Panarin being cycled in and out, but then there's shifts like this one that get me really excited for the future:



There's a ton of talent on this team, it's just a matter of getting the lines straightened out and filling a conspicuous hole at left wing where Patrick Sharp and Brandon Saad used to be. Hopefully Dano and Panarin can provide that in time.

I've been looking forward to playing Columbus since Saad went there and am glad we dominated, but it is a bummer to see them playing so poorly. Could be a coaching vacancy there soon if things don't improve.
 
If anyone here is a Pittsburgh fan and watched the Florida-Pittsburgh game tonight, tell me what you think of that officiating...
 
Welp the boys dropped their first game with Torts as HC against the Wild last night but...but they played well. Much better than the previous games. There are still things that need improved upon and Bob looked really shaky at the start but we will climb out of this hole!

Seeing Torts bench Johansen the last 10 minutes of the 3rd was kind of refreshing. He's been kind of going thru the motions and sulking. But we need RyJo to buy into Torts' philosophy, ugh. Hopefully we won't see crazy fireworks between those two.

All in all, I'm feeling hopeful again because lawdy, lawdy starting out the season like we've done is not good for the heart! :huh:
 
Race for the Number One Pick

1. Columbus
2. Calgary
T-3. Edmonton
T-3. Toronto
T-5. Carolina
T-5. Colorado
T-5. Philadelphia

Let's do this, Elfa. It's fun to do in every sport I root for.
 
As a lifelong Panthers fan, having finished almost exclusively in lottery, I will say that there's nothing to root for being ranked 23rd in the league. Last is way more fun, with false hope that talent can fix organizational incompetence.
 
I'm confident that the Flyers have eschewed some of that organizational incompetence based on the last two offseasons and their new coach, but it's more frustrating in the context of the current state of Philadelphia sports. Like, "Oh good, now the Phillies, Sixers, AND Flyers are all racing for the top pick."
 
Yeah that's usually how things are in Florida, with the exception to the Miami Heat. Basketball also happens to be my least favorite of the four. So when the Heat are bad, there's not even a consolation sport.

From a hockey perspective though, the Panthers have never fared well with drafting. That's the only exciting thing about Dale Tallon. He actually brought us some revolutionary drafting, in some light.

Ownership is key though. Hence why the Panthers are actually turning it around, with a new hard-nosed Jersey born owner. Rather than something like the pansy of an art dealer the Marlins have... need I say more about Jeffrey Loria...
 
