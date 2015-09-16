NHL Thread

elevated_u2_fan
Its gonna be a loooong year, I can already tell...
I'm starting this one off with something about PK Subban who I despise on the ice (mostly because he's not on my team) but I can't say anything bad about this:
P.K. Subban making $10 million donation in Montreal - Sportsnet.ca
