NHL Thread

This may be a frustratingly inconsistent season with so many young players like Marko Dano (not yet, but soon) and Artemi Panarin being cycled in and out, but then there's shifts like this one that get me really excited for the future:







There's a ton of talent on this team, it's just a matter of getting the lines straightened out and filling a conspicuous hole at left wing where Patrick Sharp and Brandon Saad used to be. Hopefully Dano and Panarin can provide that in time.



I've been looking forward to playing Columbus since Saad went there and am glad we dominated, but it is a bummer to see them playing so poorly. Could be a coaching vacancy there soon if things don't improve.