New US South member here

DeepSouthU2fan

Mar 15, 2025
USA
Hi! I found U2 back in the early 80's when I saw, black spay-painted on the sidewalk in the quad at college, a circle around "U2."

I went from there to discover War in high school, watching the old music video show "Night Flight," seeing videos for "Sunday, Bloody Sunday," and "New Year's Day."

The late 80's found me bed-ridden after a car accident and I got my hands on the entire back catalog, which at that time meant Boy, October, and The Unforgettable Fire.

I was hooked by The Edge's guitar sound, Bono's hearty heart-felt singing and lyrics, and the hard grooves laid down by Adam and Larry.

And of course, then came The Joshua Tree!

I've stuck with them through all their re-imaginings, giving them a break after my disappointment with Songs of Experience and Bono's struggle (IMHO) to maintain relevance.

But my admiration for the music itself has never wanted.

Glad to be here. Thanks for the welcome!
 
