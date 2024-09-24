New to U2 - Would like to start collection.

Embarrassed to say I just “discovered” U2 several month back, even though I used to put their inventory out in a record store in the early 80’s. Believe me, I’m kicking myself in the arse.

I don’t even know where to start. Would certainly love suggestions, but this post is posted just to see if maybe someone is “downsizing” and might be selling batches of certain things. Probably can’t afford in entire collect, but I could start towards building it. I’m not interested in rare 7”’s or things like that, but am especially interested in concert DVDs, CD’s or albums, books, possibly some posters and perhaps odd merchandise, but have no desire for a U2 glass mug. 🤗

DVD’s would be my priority. Or my God, where do I start?
 
