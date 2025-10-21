NBA 2025-26 Thread

It's opening day. Welcome to the 2025-26 season everyone.



As is custom, here is the questionnare(in two parts, like last season, due to character limits - first last year's playoff teams, and then last year's non-playoff teams and other questions). Have at it, Headache.



1. After several years as top flight contenders, the Boston Celtics enter this season in limbo. Jayson Tatum is out for most, if not all, of the season recovering from his achilles tear, which no doubt hastened the team's decision to move on from Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis(and to a lesser extent Luke Kornet). The nucleus for the immediate future looks to be a perimter of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Anfernee Simons(who was acquired for Holiday), and Payton Pritchard while the frontcourt looks thin.



It's shaping up to be White, Simons, Brown, (the newly acquired) Chris Boucher, and Neemias Queta starting, with Pritchard, Sam Hauser, and the new additions of Luke Garza and Josh Minnott headlining the bench.



Of the three big names who suffered achilles tears in the 2025 playoffs, Tatum is the only one who appears to be on track to possibly return at some point late in the season, having gotten hurt earlier than Haliburton and being much younger than Dame. Both he and the team have indicated optimism for his return.



So I suppose this season can go one of four ways:

A. They get off the a bad start, pack it in for a stealth tank by the time 2026 rolls around, and Tatum doesn't come back because there's no point.

B. They look decent without Tatum, but he doesn't return, they get into the playoffs as a mid-low seed and are first round fodder for someone else.

C. They look decent without Tatum, he returns later on, but looks rusty, and they're a mid-low seed that are first or second round fodder. Maybe we get a few "Were the Celtics better without Tatum?" thinkpieces.

D. They look decent without Tatum, he returns later on, he looks good, and the Celtics are suddenly the team none of the top seeds want to play in the first round.



Which is most likely? Will they make the playoffs? Will Tatum return? How much will the loss of Jrue/Porzingis/Horford hurt?



2. The Cleveland Cavaliers exceeded expectations last season, winning 64 games before succumbing to injuries and the groove the Pacers were in. Given the injuries to two of last year's top contenders in Boston and those Pacers, and the uncertainy in Milwaukee, is there any excuse for the Cavs not to come out of the East this season? They have mostly run the same team back, losing Ty Jerome, swapping Isaac Okoro for Lonzo Ball to replace Jerome, and re-acqiring Larry Nance Jr. Additionally, DeAndre Hunter will be starting this year after coming off the bench after being acquired at the deadline last season. They are mostly healthy(though Darius Garland will miss the beginning of the season, and Lonzo is always a question mark) and deep, and it has looked to many like the Knicks are the only real competition in the East.



The projected starters are Jarett Allen, Mobley, Hunter, Donovan Mitchell, and Garland, with Dean Wade, Nance, Max Strus, Ball, and Sam Merrill leading the bench.



Will Cleveland win the East? Or will they fall short again? And if they do fall short, will it be time to make a change, i.e. move on from one of Garland/Mitchell/Mobley?



3. Nikola Jokic came in 2nd in MVP voting last season, and, despite longtime coach Mike Malone being let go in favor of assistant David Adelman right before the playoffs, the Denver Nuggets beat a pretty loaded Clippers team and took the eventual champion Thunder to a seventh game, which they may well have won had they not been decimated by injury and/or had any semblence of a bench. The (lack of a) bench was indeed the Nuggets' biggest problem last season, and they seem to have addressed it in the offseason, adding a legitimate backup for Jokic in Jonas Valanciunas(after some drama regarding Val's desire to play in Europe), Tim Hardaway Jr., and a returning Bruce Brown, as well as getting the injured DaRon Holmes back. Westbrook is gone, but I'm not entirely sure that's a bad thing. The starting lineup looks to be the same, except for the exchange of Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson; given Porter's cap hit and injury proneness, I feel like this is a lateral move at worst.



So, it's Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Johnson, Christian Braun, and Jamal Murry with Val, Hardaway Jr., Brown, Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther, and Holmes off the bench.



Is this revamped Nuggets squad in its first year under Adelman's leadership a contender? Will the bench improvement be noticeable? Will Val give his full effort for a team that wouldn't let him out of his contract? Was the Porter/Johnson deal a good one? Can they win it all?



4. The Detroit Pistons were one of the surprises of the 2024-25 season, emerging from over a decade in the league's cellar to win 44 games, make the playoffs, and take the Knicks to six games. The team entering the 2025-26 is not exactly the same - Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Tobias Harris, and Marcus Sasser are returning, but Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dennis Schroder both walked in FA, and Ivey will miss the first month of the season on the IR, while the Pistons used their cap space to acquire Duncan Robinson from the Heat and sign Caris LeVert, as well as JaVonte Green(who played fairly well for the Bulls a couple years ago).



So I guess it'll be Cade, LeVert(until Ivey gets back), Thompson, Harris, and Duren starting with Stewart, Robinson, and Sasser leading the bench.



In this year's depleted East, will the Pistons make another jump? Will Cade make the individual jump? Could they win 50? Be a Top 4 seed? Or will they regress?



5. This will be Jimmy Butler's first full season playing for the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, and thus the first full season for the Steph/Jimmy/Draymond trio. The supporting cast was in limbo for the entire offseason due to a months' long contract battle between the team and Jonathan Kuminga that resolved at the last possible minute with a 1+1 team option deal that seemingly exists for the purposes of being traded sooner rather than later. At any rate, the Kuminga deal cleared the way for the Warriors to sign Al Horford and Steph's brother Seth(who has since been waived), with Kevon Looney being the only real loss.



So it looks to be a starting five absolutely loaded with playoff experience of Horford, Draymond, Jimmy, Podziemski, and Steph with Kuminga, Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Quentin Post, Moses Moody, Pat Spencer, and Will Richard off the bench.



Provided health, is this squad loaded enough to make a run? Do Horford and Draymond have enough left in the tank? Is Horford an impactful addition? Is Jimmy going to take the regular season seriously? Will Kuminga be gone by the deadline?



6. The Houston Rockets made a big jump last season, finishing with the #2 seed in the West, but their flaws - namely the lack of spacing and a go-to guy - were on full display in the playoffs, where they fell to the #7 seed Warriors. They addressed at least one of those flaws - the lack of a go-to-guy - with the biggest aquisition of the offseson in Kevin Durant, giving up only Jalen Green, who hadn't exactly impressed, and Dillon Brooks, a noted headcase. The Rockets also added Clint Capela in a move that didn't make sense to many given the roster's already frontcourt-heavy makeup. In addition to Durant and Capela, they also signed Dorian Finney-Smith away from the Lakers and Josh Okogie after the Hornets waived him. The positional imbalance - three centers and six forwards vs only four guards - was only exacerbated with Fred VanVleet's ACL injury, which has rendered him out for the season.



Coach Ime Udoka has just announced a giant starting five of Steven Adams, Alperin Senguin, Jabari Smith Jr., Durant, and Amen Thompson, with Capela, Tari Eason, Okogie, Reed Sheppard, Jeff Green, and Finney-Smith(when he gets back) off the bench.



Will the Durant gamble pay off? Or will this be just another in a series of post-Warrior disappointments in Durant's career? How much does the VanVleet injury hurt them? Is Sengun ready to make the next jump next to Durant? Can this giant lineup possibly work?



7. The Indiana Pacers had one of the most magical playoff runs I can remember this past Spring, but it ended in heartbreak when Haliburton went down. Now, the Pacers enter this season not only without Hali(who is slated to miss the entirety), but also without Myles Turner, who they let walk away in FA, in what I(and many others) believe was a stupid, short-sighted move. Adding insult to injury, TJ McConnell - the nominal starting PG in Hali's absence - is also starting the season on the IR.



So it looks to be Isaiah Jackson, Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith, Bennedict Mathurin, and Andrew Nembhard in the starting lineup on opening night, with Obi Toppin, Ben Sheppard, and the newly(from Memphis) signed Jay Huff headlining the bench, with McConnell expected back in a few weeks or a month, and Rick Carlisle still leading the way.



Does this Pacers squad have any shot at relevance this season?



8. Where to start with the Los Angeles Clippers...let's start with their pre-September offseason and then we'll get to the post-September stuff.



Given their cap situation and lack of draft picks and tradeable assets, the Clippers didn't have a whole lot of options coming into the summer, so they took the route of adding big-name(but old) veteran depth on the cheap. They picked up Chris Paul(in what may be his final season) and Bradley Beal(at long last without the NTC after the Suns bought him out) on minimum contracts, and signed Brook Lopez away from the Bucks for the MLE. Additionally, they acquired John Collins in a three team deal that saw Norman Powell go out. So they added four guys, with Powell being the only real asset lost.



It's looking like a starting five of Ivica Zubac, Collins, Kawhi Leonard, Beal, and James Harden, with BroLo, Nic Batum, Derrick Jones Jr., Bogdan Bogdanovic, and CP3 off the bench. It looks like a pretty deep, albeit old, team on paper.



Now, post-September, this squad has found itself embroiled in the Kawhi Aspiration/cap circumvention scandal and investigation, which has brought about an avalanche of bad PR. But the league has said that there won't be a resolution to the investigation until after the all-star break, so all the Clippers can do for now is play on.



So, first off, will all the talent that's been added to this roster work? Will Ty Lue be able to make it all fit together? And second off, will the scandal be a distraction for Kawhi and the rest of the team? Will they be able to weather it? And could there be a scenario where the Clippers are actually playing well, and then a Kawhi suspension post-ASG de-rails things? And third, as always, healthwise, will Kawhi even play enough games for the rest of this to matter? Is there any chance of this season having a good, or even just decent, ending for the Clippers despite all this?



9. The Los Angeles Lakers spent much of last season struggling to find their footing in the aftermath of the Luka acquisition. The roster wasn't optimally constructed for Luka and he himself was overweight and out of shape, and not signed long term. The loss of AD left a huge, gaping hole at center, a problem that culminated in JJ Redick publicly embarrassing Jaxson Hayes by pulling him from the rotation in the middle of the first round playoff series vs the Wolves. Coming into this season, at least two of those issues have been addressed. Luka signed an extension and lost over 30 pounds over the summer and looks to be in the best shape he's been in in a long time, and the team signed former #1 pick DeAndre Ayton to be their center going forward. I don't know that the roster is optimal for Luka yet, though I think the acquisition of Marcus Smart was a good one because it allows Luka to play the 3 in some lineups. Meanwhile, the only real loss was Dorian Finney-Smith.



As for the LeBron of it all, he will start the season on the IR with a sciatica issue. It doesn't seem like it will be his last season in the NBA(no way he wouldn't announce it ahead of time for the full farewell tour), but it may well be his last season in LA, as the Lakers have voiced a willingness to move on from him when his contract expires.



So we have a starting five of Ayton, Jarrod Vanderbilt, LeBron, Austin Reaves, and Luka, with Hayes, Maxi Kleber, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, and Smart off the bench.



With Luka in shape and the team committed to him long term, will the Lakers improve this season? Is Ayton a good answer at center? Will he be able to salvage his career here, and/or will Luka be able to unlock something in his game? Is this LeBron's last ride in LA, even if not the NBA?



10. A few years ago, the Memphis Grizzlies were seen as one of the teams of the future, but injuries and off-court distractions de-railed their trajectory in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. They looked good, like they were bouncing back, in the early part of last season, but came back to Earth by the end. Their longtime coach Taylor Jenkins was fired and replaced with assistant Tuomas Lisalo just before the playoffs, and the team finished as a #8 seed, first round fodder for the eventual champion Thunder. Over the summer, they took what looks to be an intentional step backwards for the immediate future, trading away Desmond Bane, their 20ppg SG, for what amounts to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a bunch of future firsts. In addition to KCP, however, the SG hole left by Bane will also be filled by Ty Jerome, who the Grizzlies signed away from the Cavs(for whom Jerome came in third place in 6MOY voting). If the loss of Bane wasn't enough, the Grizzlies are entering the season already with injury woes, as Morant has a sprained ankle, and Brandon Clarke is on the IR recovering from a knee injury.



Ultimately, it'll be Zach Edey, Jaren Jackson, Jaylen Wells, KCP, and Ja Morant starting with Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Clarke(when he comes back), and Santi Aldama heading up the bench.



Is this new version of the Grizzlies going to take a step back in their first full season under coach Lisalo, or will they exceed expectations? How much does the Bane deal hurt in the near term?



11. It's the first year of the post-Jimmy era in South Beach, and the Miami Heat go into it with the fat trimmed for a fresh start. Duncan Robinson was dumped for Simone Fonteccio, while Kevin Love was sent out for Norman Powell. Additionally, Precious Achiuwa was signed in FA. Powell, Fonteccio, and Precious join Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell(the return from the Jimmy deal), Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Nikola Jovic(the holdovers from the 2023 Finals team), some youngsters in Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Terry Rozier, who at this point looks to just be a body while the team waits for his deal to expire. There is no real alpha here(unless you think Bam is it), and Herro is starting the season on the IR and will miss at least the first month. This is maybe the most uncertain the Heat's future has looked in decades.



They will start Bam, Jovic, Wiggins, Powell, and Mitchell(until Herro comes back), with Rozier, Jaquez, Fonteccio, Ware, and Precious off the bench. This roster will be led by Spo who, frankly, looked tired last season - not "I didn't sleep enough" tired, but "I've been doing this at a high intensity for almost two decades" tired.



In a depleted East, can this new look Heat team still squeak into the playoffs? Or is Heat Culture finally worn out?



12. The two year Damian Lillard experiment in Milwaukee reached its conclusion when Dame ruptured his achilles during the Milwaukee Bucks' first round playoff series vs the Pacers at the end of last season. When the Bucks were eliminated in the first round for the second year in a row, painting the Dame experiment as an unqualified failure, the immediate assumption in the NBA media and on NBA discussion forums was that Giannis was gone. The question wasn't if he would ask out, but where he would end up. Would he be the alpha that the Rockets lacked? Would OKC cash in their assets and blow up their core to pair Giannis with SGA? Would he go to Brooklyn where a team could be built around him from scratch? Or the Knicks/Lakers? But when Giannis met with the Bucks after the season ended, he did not ask out. And when the Bucks made their big move - waiving and stretching Dame and letting Brook Lopez walk in order to bring Myles Turner in - it was apparently enough to satisfy Giannis, as he did not make any noise for the remainder of the offseason, and the NBA media didn't get their Giannis sweepstakes to write about all summer(though they've been trying their level best to create drama during preseason with stories about the Knicks trying to get him earlier in the offseason).



With no real starting PG on the roster, Giannis will reportedly be taking on a more point-forward type role, with Kevin Porter Jr. playing PG. So it'll be Turner, Giannis, Kyle Kuzma, Gary Trent, and KPJ starting. Meanwhile the bench has been somewhat blostered with the signings of Gary Harris(from Orlando), Cole Anthony(after Memphis waived him following his acquisition in the Bane trade), and Jericho Sims(from the Knicks), who will be joining Bobby Portis and Tareaun Prince, as well as a bunch of youngins.



In a depleted East, can Giannis still lead this team to a top 3-4 seed? Will Turner make a difference? Will Giannis as a point forward and KPJ at PG work? Will the bench be good enough? Is Doc Rivers a plus or a minus here? And if they don't get off to a good start, will Giannis finally make the trade request, or is he committed for this season at least?



13. The Minnesota Timberwolves made a big jump in 2024, knocking off the defending champion Nuggets and going to the WCF. Last season, despite an individual jump for Anthony Edwards, the team underwhelmed for much of the year in the aftermath of the KAT/Julius Randle swap before finishing strong(and with Randle impressing more than expected), but their playoff performance was inconistent, taking advantage of a Lakers team with no front court and a Warriors team with no Steph before being fairly uncompetitive vs the Thunder. They haven't really made any changes here, probably owing to this being the first full season under the A-Rod/Lore ownership group and said group still finding their footing. They dumped Nickeil Alexender-Walker for second round picks and have added a couple of teenage centers in Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky, but it's basically the same team:



Rudy Gobert, Randle, Jaden McDaniels, ANT, and Mike Conley starting with Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, Rob Dillingham(hopefully in a bigger role), Terrence Shannon, Joe Ingles, and Beringer heading up the bench.



Is there any way for the Wolves to be better than they were last year, or are they going to plateau/tread water? Or even backslide? Does ANT have another level to reach?



14. The New York Knicks are coming off their most successful season in a quarter century, winning 51 games and getting within two games of the Finals. This season, with Boston and Indiana in a holding pattern and Milwaukee's fate uncertain, the Knicks are poised to be a top two team in the East with Cleveland, and anything short of that would almost certainly be seen as a disappointment and an underacheivement. In the offseason, the Knicks only added one significant piece to their bench - former Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, along with a pair of centers in the veteran Alex Len and Guerschon Yabusele - but their top six is unchanged. They had signed oft-injured Malcolm Brogdon, who looked to be on track to make the roster, but he abruptly retired less than a week before the start of the regular season; the team released the old warhorse PJ Tucker on the eve of the season; and Jericho Sims walked in the summer.



The biggest change of their offseason is obviously at head coach, where Tom Thibodeau was let go and replaced with Mike Brown. I know Headache thinks letting Thibs go was a stupid move; I personally thought Thibs' offensive limitations were on display in the playoffs(where the only end-of-game play was give-the-ball-to-Brunson-and-let-him-pound-the-****-out-of-the-ball-until-he-finds-something which, while it did work a lot, doesn't necessarily seem sustainable to me) and thought there was a decent argument to let him go. Having said that, I am skeptical on Mike Brown being the answer - I was always unimpressed with him in Cleveland, his stint with the Lakers did nothing to change that, I developed some respect for him when he took the Kings to the playoffs and the Warriors to seven games in 2023, but my opinion on him came back to Earth over the past two seasons given what transpired in Sacramento.



The other potentially significant change I see is that last season, KAT played center with OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges at forwards, Josh Hart at SG, Jalen Bruson at point, and Mitchell Robinson off the bench. It appears that as this season begins, they are going with the big lineup, i.e. Robinson at center, KAT at PF, OG and Bridges on the wings, Brunson at point, and Hart leading the bench, along with Miles "Duece" McBride, Clarkson, Landry Shamet, Len, and Yabusele. I don't know if this is a Mike Brown decision or if it's influenced by Hart's finger injury, but I think it's the right call. KAT is hugely important to the Knicks, but he can't be the defensive anchor, and Robinson can.



Will the Knicks come out of the East this season, or will they backslide? Will the coaching change hurt or help? Will their team improve offensively and become less predictable? Will the defense take a hit without Thibs? Is going with the big lineup the right move? Will Clarkson be a worthwile addition?



15. The Oklahoma City Thunder are the defending champs, having won 66 games and recorded the highest SRS ever last season, led by the MVP in SGA.



They are essentially running the same team back - Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Luguenz Dort, and SGA with Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins, and Jaylin Williams off the ench - though the hope is that Holmgren won't miss a huge chunk of the season this time.



Are the Thunder the favorites to repeat? Is there any reason they shouldn't repeat? Who, if anyone, is best positioned to beat them four times in the playoffs? Jokic and the the Nuggets? The Horford/Draymond/Jimmy/Steph Warriors? The Cavs? The Knicks? The new-look Durant Rockets? Luka and the Lakers? Someone else?



16. The Orlando Magic won 47 games and were the #5 seed in 2024, but injuries caused them to backslide to 41 wins and the #7 seed last season, culminating in a five game first round loss to the Celtics. The Magic consolidated their talent in the offseason, letting Gary Harris walk and moving Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and a bunch of picks for Desmond Bane.



They now have a pretty complete starting five of Wendell Carter, Paulo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Bane, and Jalen Suggs, with Mortiz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, Jett Howard, the newly acquired Tyus Jones, Goga Bitazde, and a few rookies rounding the bench out.



How much of a difference does Bane make? Will Banchero stay healthy and, if so, is he ready to take the next step? Are the Magic a legit player in the East now?