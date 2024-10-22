NBA 2024-25 Thread

The friendliest place on the web for anyone that follows U2.
If you have answers, please help by responding to the unanswered posts.
See posts with no answers
N

namkcuR

ONE love, blood, life
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
10,783
Location
Kettering, Ohio
Welcome to the 2024-25 season and thread everybody. As always, here’s the annual questionnaire that only one person answers. :)

(I went a bit overboard this time, and apparently there’s a character limit now - not sure if that’s new - so I had to split this over two posts; the first will be teams that made the playoffs in 2024, the second will be teams that did not, plus a few other questions.)

1. After a Finals run in 2022 and an ECF run in 2023, the Tatum/Brown Boston Celtics, with the additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, went all in the way in 2024 and brought home the title, and in historic fashion. They had the fifth highest regular season SRS ever, the third highest regular season Net Rating ever(tied with the 2017 Warriors), and went a blistering 16-3 in the playoffs. They are running essentially the same team back, having paid Tatum and Derrick White. Simply put, health provided, is there any reason to think they aren't the favorites to repeat?

2. The Cleveland Cavaliers took a step in the right direction this season; after a first-round elimination in 2023, they squeaked by Orlando in 7 in 2024 in the franchise's first playoff series victory without LeBron on the roster since 1993, but they fell to the eventual champion Celtics in 5. Their performance was not very inspiring, especially once Mitchell went down/removed himself from a probable series loss to protect his health and upcoming payday. Re-upping Mitchell was a win, especially considering there was a lot of smoke around him possibly leaving, but other than that the roster is largely unchanged, and it appears any improvement this season will have to be of the internal variety. Will the internal improvement come(from Mobley leveling up or Mitchell/Garland playing better together), or are the Cavs stuck on the early-playoff-elimination treadmill?

3. In last season's questionnaire, the only thing Headache said about the Dallas Mavericks was “EKTD - Everything Kyrie Touches Dies.”. Well, the Mavs went to the Finals(where they went down in 5). In fairness to Headache, no one knew how impactful Lively would be or that PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford would be acquired midseason.

On the heels of that Finals run, the Mavs have signed Klay Thompson - who seems like an excellent fit next to Luka on paper(because he's theoretically a high-level shooter and he doesn't need the ball in his hands) but hasn’t been the same since his injuries - and Spencer Dinwiddie as well as swapping Tim Hardaway Jr.(who wasn't very effective in the playoffs anyway) for Quentin Grimes.

Will they be a contender again? Was the Finals run a fluke? Does post-injury(but potentially motivated by the Warriors not wanting to pay him) Klay have enough left in the tank to make a difference? Is that lob-happy offense going to be as successful with teams planning for it?

4. After winning the title in 2023, the defending champion Denver Nuggets were one of the favorites to win it all again in 2024, and suffered a stunning seven game defeat to the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the offseason, their starting SG(as well as one of the league's better role players) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defected to Orlando, and their only real significant addition was Russell Westbrook.

I imagine they're going to run a lot of Murray/Braun and Westbrook/Murray to fill the hole, but is the loss of KCP going to be a bigger one for Denver than some realize? They've still got their big four of Jokic, Murray, Gordon, and MPJ, but the supporting cast looks to be on the thin side. Are they still going to contend, or is their window shrinking? Was the loss to the Wolves a temporary setback or the beginning of the end?

5. The Indiana Pacers took a big jump in 2023-24, going all the way to the ECF after having missed the playoffs in each of the three previous seasons. They clearly had an assist with the Giannis/Dame injuries in the first round, as well as the Knicks breaking down late in the second round, but the Pacers still played well, and in the ECF they hung tough with the eventual champs, as most of those games went down to the wire. And they did all that without one of their best young guys in Bennedict Mathurin, who was injured.

So, with that valuable playoff experience under their belt, Mathurin back, and a good coach(despite some obvious mistakes in the Celtics series, I will always defend Rick Carlisle), will the Pacers be a factor in the Eastern Conference again? Or was it a fluke?

6. A Kawhi injury did the Los Angeles Clippers in yet again in 2024, and Kawhi starts this season on the injured list “indefinitely”, whatever that means. But that’s not the only problem - they enter this season without Paul George, who defected to Philly after not getting the money he wanted in LA, and also without Russell Westbrook, who went to Denver. So now the team is built around an injury-prone Kawhi and an old Harden, with support from Zubac, Powell, Mann, etc.

I think George low-key screwed the team by leaving given how much they traded for him, given that the team has little means with which to replace him with anything meaningful, and given Kawhi’s situation. If Kawhi is hurt for any significant length of time, I could see them missing the playoffs. It's not a great position to be in as their new arena opens.

Am I wrong? On the off chance that Kawhi stays healthy and Harden has something left, do the Clippers have any chance of being a factor in anything this season? Or is their window not just closed, but boarded up?

7. The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back pretty much exactly the same team as last season. They did exactly two things to make headlines this offseason. First, they drafted Bronny, who will undoubtedly spend most of his time in the G-League. Second, they hired JJ Redick to be their new head coach - an unusual hire because Redick is high-profile thanks to his incredibly successful podcast, but is also devoid of any coaching experience beyond the team his little kids play on.

Is Redick going to get anything out of this roster - built around 40 year old(in a couple months) LeBron and injury-prone AD - that Darvin Ham couldn't? Does LeBron have another year of defying expectations in him? Is the supporting cast going to perform better than last year? Will there be a mid-season trade for a third big name(perhaps using D'Angelo Russell's expiring contract)? Is there any reason to be optimistic about this team?

8. I'm not even sure what to say or ask about the Miami Heat at this point. They’ve finished as the #8 seed the past two seasons and done almost nothing to improve their roster in either of the last two offseasons(while letting key pieces go - this time it was Caleb Martin). So they’re just bringing back the same Bam/Love/Jimmy/Herro/Rozier/Robinson/Jovic/etc core - minus Martin and plus #15 overall pick Kel'el Ware - that has had underwhelming regular seasons as of late.

Will the Heat once again ride an underwhelming regular season into being a dangerous lower playoff seed? Or will they finally have a good regular season? In either case, are they going to be a factor of any significance in the East? Is Jimmy even going to be on the team by season's end?

9. Year one of the Giannis/Dame experiment was a disappointment for the Milwaukee Bucks and their fans. Going into the 2023-24 season, the East was thought to be a two-team conference, but the Bucks regular season performance, particularly early on, was underwhelming. There were glaring defensive deficiencies on the perimeter with Jrue Holiday gone, there were some chemistry issues, there was a surprising mid-season coaching change, and then once the team got it together by the end of the season, both of its stars went down at playoff time.

In the offseason, they lost Malik Beasley to Detroit, and vets Pat Beverley and Jae Crowder remain unsigned. They added Gary Trent on a minimum contract, which could be a sneaky value deal, as he is probably the starting SG. They also added Delon Wright and Taurean Prince to the bench. So at the moment it's looking like BroLo/Giannis/Middleton/Trent/Dame with Portis, Connaughton, Wright, and Prince headlining the bench.

With all of that in mind, will year two of the Giannis/Dame experiment go better than year one? Will they be able to stay healthy? Will Doc Rivers be able to begin repairing his tarnished reputation?

10. The Minnesota Timberwolves were the surprise of the 2023-24 season. They made the playoffs in 2023 after the Gobert deal, but no one thought they were going to have the season they had in 2024. They were one of the best teams in the league by record for most of the season, only falling from the second seed to the third right before the playoffs started. They shocked the world by defeating the defending champion Nuggets, even without home court advantage. After that series, a lot of people were convinced they were going to the Finals or even winning it all, but they ended up falling to the Mavs in the WCF.

They added #8 overall pick Rob Dillingham in trade for two future firsts, which could be a big get, as they will probably groom him to replace Conley eventually. For most of the offseason, I thought that would be it and the question would simply be, was it a fluke or are they for real? But now there are many more questions because, just days before preseason was set to start, they shipped Karl-Anthony Townes, - their former #1 pick, star big man, and the second highest scorer on a team that went to the WCF - to the Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

We'll get to what it means for the Knicks, but for the Wolves, does this make them better, worse, or is it a lateral move? Did they do it for basketball reasons or financial reasons? Will Ant live up to the considerable hype his playoff performance gave rise to(as in will his regular season scoring efficiency finally match his postseason scoring efficiency)? Will Gobert, Randle, McDaniels, Reid, DiVincenzo, Ant, Conley, Dillingham and the rest match last year's success, or will 2024 be a flash in the pan?

Also, in the background, the ownership drama continues, with arbitration set for November. Will Glen Taylor still own the team by season’s end, or will A-Rod and co have taken over?

11. The question about this New Orleans Pelicans team is always about Zion's health. But Zion was healthier in 2023-24 than he's ever been(he played 70 games), and at 49 wins, the team finished tied for the sixth best team in the conference and in a three-way tied for the 8/9/10th best record in the league. Unfortunately, they slipped into the play-in, and then Zion went down again in the play-in game that his team won, such that the team had to play a first-round playoff series as a sitting duck without him.

But this season there are new questions. The team acquired Dejounte Murray from the Hawks for a package including Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller(I feel like this could be an under-the-radar move, because they needed someone to handle the ball instead of McCollum). Additionally, Brandon Ingram enters the season on an expiring deal, as he did not come to terms on an extension in the offseason...and he's had his own injury issues as well. Finally, they traded Jonas Valanciunas away for essentially nothing, I assume to open minutes for Herbert Jones.

But, on paper, a Jones/Zion/Ingram/McCollum/Murray lineup looks like it could be a potentially very exciting young-ish(except for McCollum) team if they could just stay healthy. But can they stay healthy? Was Zion's healthy-ish season a fluke or is he turning a corner? Is Murray going to make a difference? Is this a team to watch? Also, will Ingram finish the season with the Pelicans?

12. The New York Knicks are coming off their most exciting playoff run in a quarter century - without Julius Randle, no less - which unfortunately ended prematurely due to injuries. And on the heels of that, they've had the biggest offseason of any team, imo.

They sent Bojan Bogdanovic and a trove of draft picks to Brooklyn for Mikal Bridges, who I think is a great fit, as he plays both sides of the ball well, he can shoot it, and he score on high volume without taking the ball out of others' hands. Then, on the eve of preseason, they acquired long-time Knicks target Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and some guys that were S&Ted to the Hornets to make it work. They also lost Isaiah Hartenstein, as they didn't have the means to match OKC's offer.

On paper, KAT/OG/Bridges/Hart/Brunson looks like maybe the most talented starting lineup the Knicks have had in at least 24, 25 years, since the end of the Ewing era. To me, it also looks like a team built to match up with Boston. KAT(and eventually Robinson) on Porz, OG and Bridges on Tatum and Brown, Hart on White, Brunson on Holiday.

But there are many questions. KAT has always been inconsistent and defensively suspect. It's a thin team. Right now, the key bench pieces look like Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, TJ Warren, Miles McBride, and Cam Payne, but Robinson is already out until January and Achiuwa is out 2-4 weeks. They have very little margin for error in terms of injury. If they're doing well at the deadline, I'm sure they'll be a prime target for post-deadline buyouts to land.

So, are the new pieces going to fit together well? Is KAT going to thrive or wilt in the big market spotlight? Is his lack of defense going to be a problem? Is the bench going to be enough? How big of a loss is Isaiah Hartenstein? Ultimately, is this team a legitimate contender? Can they come out of the East?

13. Last season, both Headache and I predicted a big improvement for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who had narrowly lost a play-in game in 2023 and were belatedly welcoming their #2 pick Chet Holmgren. They exceeded all expectations, becoming the most exciting young team in the game and finishing with the #1 seed. SGA is one of the best players in the game right now, the young trio of SGA/Holmgren/Williams seems like a dream to build around, and their chemistry was so tight it was like watching a college team. Unfortunately they were upset by the Mavs in the second of the playoffs, which I really hadn't expected.

In the offseason, they seemed to address their weaknesses of point-of-attack defense and big man depth by adding high-quality vets Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, while only losing Josh Giddey, who wasn't great in the playoffs anyway. I really think, in terms of adding the right pieces without losing much, they couldn't have done a whole lot better.

With a year of experience and quality veteran depth added to a #1 seed that was already super talented and dripping with chemistry, is there any reason to think OKC won't be even better, and one of the favorites in the West again?

14. The Orlando Magic are one of the more intriguing young teams in the league; they are fairly loaded with young, 25-and-under talent - Paulo Banchero, the former #1 pick big man stud; Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter, the pieces making the Vucevic trade look bad for Chicago; Jalen Suggs, the former #5 pick shooting guard; and Cole Anthony, a point guard taken just outside the lotto. Add to that the 26 year old Jonathan Isaac, a former #6 pick who was finally reasonably healthy last year after years of barely playing, the newly-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the veteran guard Gary Harris, and other pieces like Wagner's brother Moritz, Goga Bitadze, and the #18 overall pick Tristan da Silva, and it seems like a team on the brink of completing a successful rebuild.

They won 47 games last season, good for #5 in the East(though #2 and #8 were only four games apart in the East). They took the Cavs to 7 games and very nearly beat them, so they did show they can hang with a good team in a playoff setting. Now, they are running the same team back, plus KCP and their draft pick and minus Markelle Fultz(who remains unsigned and whose minutes the team will probably be better off allocating to Anthony and KCP). and with Franz Wagner re-upped on a huge 224M extension.

They could become the Thunder of the East, or they could hit a wall and just not be good enough to get beyond the fourth or fifth seed at best. Will Suggs - who has not quite lived up to his draft slot yet, but is only 23 - make the jump this season? Will Banchero keep improving? Will Wagner live up to the extension he just signed? Will KCP make a real impact? Will Isaac stay healthy? How good can they be?

15. This last season ended with the Philadelphia 76ers losing another early round(but hard fought) playoff series, with Embiid playing hobbled yet again. But Tyrese Maxey has come on very strong the last couple years, and this offseason presented a unique opportunity with Tobias Harris's albatross contract finally coming off the books. Paul George was their target all along, and they got their man. They had to let a number of other guys go to make it happen - Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, Paul Reed, etc - but they made it happen.

So they've got a pretty nice Big 3 on paper in Embiid/George/Maxey, with Oubre and Lowry rounding out the starting five, I imagine. They also managed to rebuild their bench, adding Caleb Martin and Andre Drummond with cap space, and Eric Gordon and Reggie Jackson on minimums.

So, with all that in mind: Is George a good fit? How much better will the team be with him instead of Harris? Will Maxey continue his ascension? Will Martin's Miami production carry over to his new team? Is the bench going to be good enough? And, as always, will Embiid stay healthy? Will this be the year the Sixers finally make a real playoff run?

16. Mat Ishbia has been very aggressive in transforming the balanced 2021 Phoenix Suns that made the Finals into a superteam, acquiring first Kevin Durant for Mikal Bridges(and picks), then Beal for CP3 and Nurkic for Ayton, with Devin Booker the only holdover from the 2021 core. The result is two consecutive first-round losses, the latest an embarrassing sweep. A lot was said afterwards about Ishbia having mortgaged the team's future for mediocrity, how the Suns were in NBA hell, etc. The team had many glaring issues.

Despite limited means of improving the roster, the Suns did address one big issue this summer - they got a real PG in Tyus Jones on a steal of a minimum contract. In his first year as a full-time starter in Washington, he dished out 7.3 assists with just one turnover - that is a bonkers ratio. Seeing as this comes with 12ppg on 41% 3P, I am genuinely amazed no one offered Jones more than the minimum. Oh, and they added Mason Plumlee to the bench, which I think was also a solid move, given Nurkic's injury history.

So, will adding Jones to a starting lineup with Beal, Booker, Durant, and Nurkic, while adding Plumlee to a bench with Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neal, Josh Okogie, etc, be enough to salvage this team and move them towards the top of the conference? Or are the team's flaws too big to overcome?
 
17. The Atlanta Hawks have been mediocre for several years now, and after trading John Collins away for very little last summer, they got worse, winning fewer than 40 games and missing the playoffs. This offseason, they had the distinction of lucking into the #1 overall pick in an underwhelming draft, where they selected Zaccharie Risacher, a long and athletic forward whose reputation is that he can defend, shoot, move well, and play both sides of the ball.

In light of this presumably new addition to their starting lineup, and despite Trae being the one headlining trade rumors for years, the Hawks also gave up on the Trae/Dejounte Murray pairing this summer, sending Murray to New Orleans for depth, namely Larry Nance, Cody Zeller, and others. They also let Saddiq Bey go.

So, is Risacher going to be a new beginning for the Hawks, a way to salvage the Trae era? Is Trae safe from the trade block now? Is the added depth going to matter? Was moving Murray a good move or a bad one? Are the Hawks going to be anything more than the play-in team they were last season?

18. In last season's questionnaire, Headache said that he thought the Brooklyn Nets, with Mikal Bridges, would be the surprise team of 2024. Obviously, they weren't - they won just 32 games(though that was with Ben Simmons missing most of the season again). Adding insult to injury, their #3 overall pick was sent to Houston(a relic of the James Harden deal). Given that they seemingly will have their own pick in 2025, as well as a slew of others acquired in trade, the Nets moved on from Bridges this summer in an apparent move to embrace the tank.

The Nets enter the season with Nic Claxton, Cam Johnson, and Cam Thomas as their best players, as well as vet Bojan Bogdanovic(likely a prime buyout target at some point), and of course, Ben Simmons. Simmons is allegedly starting the season healthy but has not shown much at all the past few years and, as it is the final year of his contract, he may well be playing not just for a new deal but for a career in the NBA at all.

Is there any reason to think this is anything but a lotto team?

19. The Charlotte Hornets for the past few years have seemed like a team with enough young talent to make some noise, but it hasn't happened yet. They won 43 games in 2021-22, but LeMelo Ball - their best player - hasn't been able to stay healthy the past two seasons, Miles Bridges missed all of 2022-23 in light of his legal issues, and PJ Washington was swapped for Grant Williams midway through last season, and as a result they've won 27 and 22 games respectively.

Going to this season, they've added #6 pick Tidjane Salaun, acquired Josh Green in the Klay Thompson mega-deal, took on a few bodies from NYK in the KAT deal, and hired a new coach in Charles Lee.

With Ball healthy, Bridges signed long-term, Brandon Miller entering his second year, a #6 pick added into the mix, and new coach in place, are the Hornets poised to finally make the playoffs this year?

20. My Chicago Bulls have taken an intentional step backward this offseason. Due to injury and aging, the once-promising core of the last few years had stagnated, missing the playoffs two years in a row, and it was clear the team was going nowhere. So over the summer, DeRozan and Alex Caruso were sent out, with Chris Duarte and Josh Giddey coming back, and Andre Drummond walked. We used our #9 overall pick on forward Matas Buzeli. We picked up Jalen Smith to be Vuc's backup and potentially the future starter at center, as well as hometown product Talen Horton-Tucker on a camp deal(who has made the final roster). All of these guys join Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Patrick Williams(who we re-upped) to create a sort of youth movement in place of the boring mediocrity of the past two seasons.

Zach LaVine and Vuc are still here, as there doesn't appear to be much trade demand for them, though the team is reportedly interested in moving on from both. Lonzo Ball is set to return(off the bench, in the final year of his contract) after missing 2.5 years, and has looked surprisingly decent in his limited preseason minutes.

I have no expectation of the Bulls being good this year. I have only three questions. Will our youth look at all promising, and will any of them be surprising in a positive way? Will LaVine and Vuc still be around by the end of the season? Is Lonzo still an NBA player at this point?

21. The 2023-24 Detroit Pistons were not only the worst team in the NBA, but one of the worst teams of all time, winning just 14 games and enduring the longest losing streak in league history. The lottery gods didn’t even show them any mercy after all of that, so over the summer, they've added the #5 overall pick Ron Holland, and salary-filler vets Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Are the 2025 Pistons going to be any less of a disaster than the 2024 Pistons? You would think it can't get much worse.

22. It seems like the question of whether or not the Steph/Draymond/Kerr Golden State Warriors are done or not has been asked so many times over the last five years, ever since KD left in 2019. They've missed the playoffs in three of those five seasons(though Steph missed basically all of the bubble season), but won a title in one of the other two and got two games away from the WCF in the other.

After missing the playoffs in 2024, the team endured the loss of Klay Thompson over the summer in a very complex six-team sign-and-trade that netted the Warriors Buddy Hield(honestly a reasonable replacement for post-injury Klay) and Kyle Anderson, as well as the decision to give up on the CP3 experiment and waive him. They also picked up De'Anthony Melton on the cheap. So it's last year's core - Steph, Draymond, Wiggins, Looney, GPII, Kuminga, Moody - minus Klay and CP3, plus Hield, Anderson, and Melton.

Steph still looks like Steph - he played great during the Olympics this summer - so I'd guess these Warriors could sniff a lower playoff seed, maybe. But is there any hope for anything more than that? Steph is 36 and Draymond is 34, does the duo have enough gas left in the tank? Will the new pieces make any impact? How big is the loss of Klay? Is Steph’s eye finally going to start wandering?

23. The Houston Rockets made a big jump in 2023-24, from terrible to mediocre, after adding vets Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks as well as #4 pick Amen Thompson to a core of Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Jae'Sean Tate, and Tari Eason, and changing coaches from Stephen Silas to Ime Udoka. They jumped from 22 wins to 41, from a -7.62 SRS to a 1.24 SRS. They still didn't make the playoffs, but they became respectable. I'll admit to being surprised at this improvement.

This offseason, they add yet another lotto pick, courtesy of Brooklyn via the Harden deal - #3 pick Reed Sheppard. Additionally, Steven Adams, who they acquired at the 2024 deadline during his rehab, is now healthy and should be considered an addition. Will their upward trajectory continue? Can they make the playoffs this year?

24. The Memphis Grizzlies, imo, are by far the most interesting team of those that didn’t make the playoffs in 2024. In 2022, they were a preeminent young team on the rise, a 56-win #2 seed that took two games off the eventual champion Warriors. In 2023, despite being a 51-win #2 seed, their season was derailed by a spate of off-court behavioral issues. In 2024, after letting Dillon Brooks walk, swapping Tyus Jones for Marcus Smart, and enduring a suspension and injuries that limited Ja Morant to nine games and kept Steven Adams out altogether(dealing him away midseason), the team only won 27 games. The silver lining of this lost season was the #9 overall pick, which they used on 7'4' center Zach Edey; this seems to be the right pick based on fit, as Edey can take Adams' place in the rotation.

With everyone back and ready to go now, can an Edey/Jaren Jackson/Brandon Clarke/Xavier Tillman/Ja Morant/Marcus Smart core, with Taylor Jenkins still leading the way, pick up where they left off before all the turmoil of the last 18 months? Will Ja be able to keep his head on straight from here on out? How good will Edey be? Will the Grizzlies return to the upper ranks of the West, or has this ordeal permanently derailed their trajectory?

25. There's just not a whole lot to say about the Portland Trail Blazers at this point. Year one of the post-Dame era went about how you'd expect, a bottom four record.

This summer, they've added #7 overall pick Donovan Clingan, as well as Deni Avdija(acquired for Malcolm Brogdon) to their youth movement.

I don't see much reason to think year two of the post-Dame era will go too differently than year one. Am I wrong?

26. The Sacramento Kings were the surprise of the 2022-23 season, winning 49 games and taking the defending champion Warriors to 7 games in the first round. The 2023-24 season seems on the surface like a letdown, as the Kings finished tied for #9 in the West and lost the play-in, but the truth is the Kings did slip a little(and they had some injuries at the end) but the conference just got better - OKC, Minnesota, and Dallas all leapt up, the Pelicans got a little better, etc. But the Kings' team metrics in 2023 and 2024 are not dramatically different, and Sabonis in fact had a fantastic individual season.

Over the summer, the Kings swapped Harrison Barnes and Chris Duarte for DeMar DeRozan, who the Bulls no longer saw in their long-term plans. I see DeRozan as a more potent scorer than Barnes, but a worse 3P shooter and a worse defender. So while I like DeRozan as a player, the jury is out as to whether he's a good fit. They also add #13 pick Devin Carter.

So it's the same group with DeRozan instead of Barnes and a new draft pick. Does this Kings team get back to the playoffs? Will Sabonis keep up his excellent play? Was DeRozan a good move or a bad one?

27. Everything for the San Antonio Spurs is about Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs won just 22 games in 2023-24, but Wemby took home ROY(even though some thought Holmgren deserved it).

This offseason, the team has added both blue chip youth - the #4 overall pick, PG Stephon Castle - and veteran presences in Chris Paul(a fairly surprising signing, as most thought Paul would go to a contender) and Harrison Barnes(absorbing his salary in the deal that sent DeRozan to Sacramento). They could've added another high draft pick, but they traded Rob Dillingham to Minnesota.

The hope is that these vets will lend a grounding presence to the young core of Wemby/Devin Vassell/Keldon Johnson/Jeremy Sochan/Castle/etc. Will it work? Will the vets make the team better? Does CP3 have enough left in the tank to unlock something more in Wemby? Will Wemby continue to get better? Will Castle pan out? Will they regret trading Dillingham away?

28. The Toronto Raptors had been treading water since their 2019 title, but the bottom fell out after Fred VanVleet and coach Nick Nurse both departed in the summer of 2023, followed by mid-season trades that sent OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam out for R.J. Barrett, Emmanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, Kira Lewis, and draft picks(and then another deal that flipped Kira Lewis and another pick for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji).

Over the summer, they acquired Davion Mitchell for Jalen McDaniels and drafted Ja'Kobe Walter at #19(a pick from the Siakam deal; the Raptors' own pick ended up in Minnesota via San Antonio, from the Jakob Poeltl deal), while losing Gary Trent.

It's the Scottie Barnes show at this point. He’s only 23, and there’s been hints of stagnation in his game, but the team's hopes appear to lie in Barnes realizing his potential and becoming a star for Barrett, Quickley, Poeltl, Olynyk, Mitchell, Brown and the rest to compliment in their first full season together. Will Barnes take that next step? Will Barnes, Barrett, and Quickley develop into a winning trio?

29. This Danny Ainge era post-Donovan Mitchell/Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz surprised people in 2022-23 by not being terrible, winning 37 games, finishing just a few games out of the play-in, and it was reasonable to expect some improvement in 2023-24, particularly after the acquisition of John Collins(for not much in return). As it turns out, the Jazz backslid a bit this past season, winning just 31 games(though injuries may have been a factor in that).

This summer, they added three rookies - #10 pick Cody Williams, #29 pick Isaiah Collier(via trade), and early 2nd round pick Kyle Filipowski - and veteran point guard Patty Mills to the roster, but that was about the extent of their offseason, as they run their core group of Markkanen, Collins, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Keyonte George back with the rookies and Mills added in. It's a team of some depth - I'd say they're 8 or 9 deep - but no star.

Can this Jazz team make the playoffs if they're healthy? Is Cody Williams any kind of difference maker?

30. In last season's questionnaire, Headache emphatically said that the Washington Wizards were not tanking in 2023-24, predicting 35 wins and that 2024-25 would be the tank year with a better draft class at the end of the rainbow. Whether or not they intended to tank, the Wizards were terrible in 2023-24, winning just 15 games. Only the Pistons were worse, and by some metrics the Wizards were worse even than them. It was a volatile season, with midseason deals that sent Gallinari and Muscala out to take a flyer on Marvin Bagley and Daniel Gafford out for Richaun Holmes, as well as a coaching change.

Their reward for the season was the #2 overall pick, which they used on seven footer Alex Sarr. They also drafted Kyshawn George at #24 with an acquired pick and signed Saddiq Bey away from Atlanta, so they continue to add to their pool of youth. On the other hand, they also continue to add vets, swapping former #9 pick Deni Avdija for Malcom Brogdon and absorbing Jonas Valanciunas into cap space. It's also worth noting that they let Tyus Jones go for nothing despite a good season, though maybe he just didn't want to be there.

So the Wizards enter the season with a bunch of 25-and-under youth - Sarr, Bilal Coulibali, Corey Kispert, Johnny Davis, Kyshawn George, Saddiq Bey, Jordan Poole, Marvin Bagley Jr. - and vets like Valanciunas, Kyle Kuzma, Brogdon(who is hurt again), and Holmes. To me it seems like more players than there are minutes for. What's the direction here? Are we headed for another tank or is there going to be a consolidation trade? Is Sarr going to pan out? Does the franchise have high hopes for him? Is the rest of the youth going to improve? Are the vets going to make the team better or take minutes away from the younger guys?

31. Which rookies do you expect to make the biggest impact this season?

32. The NBA signed new TV contracts this summer to commence next season, and the new arrangement doesn’t include Turner. There is still a pending lawsuit, so technically things could change. Charles Barkley announced his intention to retire from TV after the upcoming season, and then re-upped with Turner about five minutes later, seemingly closing the door on the possibility of him going anywhere else. It’s also been reported that Ernie Johnson would not leave Turner. It’s been a bit chaotic. So…will this season truly be the last dance for Inside The NBA?

33. In a surprising move, Woj walked away from ESPN over the summer, and ESPN quickly scooped up Shams to replace him. I’m not sure what to ask here, but it seemed worth mentioning, as Woj has been as significant a figure in NBA reporting as any over the last fifteen plus years. Does this matter at all?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
NBA 2023-24 Thread
24 25 26
Replies
753
Views
29K
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase
MrPryck2U
MLB 2024
9 10 11
Replies
301
Views
11K
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase
DaveC
2024 NFL Playoff Pick 'Em
2
Replies
41
Views
3K
DaveC
DaveC
N
  • Locked
NBA 2022-23 Thread
46 47 48
Replies
1K
Views
52K
U2inUtah
U2inUtah
cobl04
Major League Cricket 2023 Thread I
Replies
12
Views
1K
cobl04
cobl04

Latest posts

Back
Top Bottom