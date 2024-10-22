NBA 2024-25 Thread

Welcome to the 2024-25 season and thread everybody. As always, here’s the annual questionnaire that only one person answers.(I went a bit overboard this time, and apparently there’s a character limit now - not sure if that’s new - so I had to split this over two posts; the first will be teams that made the playoffs in 2024, the second will be teams that did not, plus a few other questions.)After a Finals run in 2022 and an ECF run in 2023, the Tatum/Brown, with the additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, went all in the way in 2024 and brought home the title, and in historic fashion. They had the fifth highest regular season SRS ever, the third highest regular season Net Rating ever(tied with the 2017 Warriors), and went a blistering 16-3 in the playoffs. They are running essentially the same team back, having paid Tatum and Derrick White. Simply put, health provided, is there any reason to think they aren't the favorites to repeat?Thetook a step in the right direction this season; after a first-round elimination in 2023, they squeaked by Orlando in 7 in 2024 in the franchise's first playoff series victory without LeBron on the roster since 1993, but they fell to the eventual champion Celtics in 5. Their performance was not very inspiring, especially once Mitchell went down/removed himself from a probable series loss to protect his health and upcoming payday. Re-upping Mitchell was a win, especially considering there was a lot of smoke around him possibly leaving, but other than that the roster is largely unchanged, and it appears any improvement this season will have to be of the internal variety. Will the internal improvement come(from Mobley leveling up or Mitchell/Garland playing better together), or are the Cavs stuck on the early-playoff-elimination treadmill?In last season's questionnaire, the only thing Headache said about thewas “EKTD - Everything Kyrie Touches Dies.”. Well, the Mavs went to the Finals(where they went down in 5). In fairness to Headache, no one knew how impactful Lively would be or that PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford would be acquired midseason.On the heels of that Finals run, the Mavs have signed Klay Thompson - who seems like an excellent fit next to Luka on paper(because he's theoretically a high-level shooter and he doesn't need the ball in his hands) but hasn’t been the same since his injuries - and Spencer Dinwiddie as well as swapping Tim Hardaway Jr.(who wasn't very effective in the playoffs anyway) for Quentin Grimes.Will they be a contender again? Was the Finals run a fluke? Does post-injury(but potentially motivated by the Warriors not wanting to pay him) Klay have enough left in the tank to make a difference? Is that lob-happy offense going to be as successful with teams planning for it?After winning the title in 2023, the defending championwere one of the favorites to win it all again in 2024, and suffered a stunning seven game defeat to the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves.In the offseason, their starting SG(as well as one of the league's better role players) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defected to Orlando, and their only real significant addition was Russell Westbrook.I imagine they're going to run a lot of Murray/Braun and Westbrook/Murray to fill the hole, but is the loss of KCP going to be a bigger one for Denver than some realize? They've still got their big four of Jokic, Murray, Gordon, and MPJ, but the supporting cast looks to be on the thin side. Are they still going to contend, or is their window shrinking? Was the loss to the Wolves a temporary setback or the beginning of the end?Thetook a big jump in 2023-24, going all the way to the ECF after having missed the playoffs in each of the three previous seasons. They clearly had an assist with the Giannis/Dame injuries in the first round, as well as the Knicks breaking down late in the second round, but the Pacers still played well, and in the ECF they hung tough with the eventual champs, as most of those games went down to the wire. And they did all that without one of their best young guys in Bennedict Mathurin, who was injured.So, with that valuable playoff experience under their belt, Mathurin back, and a good coach(despite some obvious mistakes in the Celtics series, I will always defend Rick Carlisle), will the Pacers be a factor in the Eastern Conference again? Or was it a fluke?A Kawhi injury did thein yet again in 2024, and Kawhi starts this season on the injured list “indefinitely”, whatever that means. But that’s not the only problem - they enter this season without Paul George, who defected to Philly after not getting the money he wanted in LA, and also without Russell Westbrook, who went to Denver. So now the team is built around an injury-prone Kawhi and an old Harden, with support from Zubac, Powell, Mann, etc.I think George low-key screwed the team by leaving given how much they traded for him, given that the team has little means with which to replace him with anything meaningful, and given Kawhi’s situation. If Kawhi is hurt for any significant length of time, I could see them missing the playoffs. It's not a great position to be in as their new arena opens.Am I wrong? On the off chance that Kawhi stays healthy and Harden has something left, do the Clippers have any chance of being a factor in anything this season? Or is their window not just closed, but boarded up?Theare bringing back pretty much exactly the same team as last season. They did exactly two things to make headlines this offseason. First, they drafted Bronny, who will undoubtedly spend most of his time in the G-League. Second, they hired JJ Redick to be their new head coach - an unusual hire because Redick is high-profile thanks to his incredibly successful podcast, but is also devoid of any coaching experience beyond the team his little kids play on.Is Redick going to get anything out of this roster - built around 40 year old(in a couple months) LeBron and injury-prone AD - that Darvin Ham couldn't? Does LeBron have another year of defying expectations in him? Is the supporting cast going to perform better than last year? Will there be a mid-season trade for a third big name(perhaps using D'Angelo Russell's expiring contract)? Is there any reason to be optimistic about this team?I'm not even sure what to say or ask about theat this point. They’ve finished as the #8 seed the past two seasons and done almost nothing to improve their roster in either of the last two offseasons(while letting key pieces go - this time it was Caleb Martin). So they’re just bringing back the same Bam/Love/Jimmy/Herro/Rozier/Robinson/Jovic/etc core - minus Martin and plus #15 overall pick Kel'el Ware - that has had underwhelming regular seasons as of late.Will the Heat once again ride an underwhelming regular season into being a dangerous lower playoff seed? Or will they finally have a good regular season? In either case, are they going to be a factor of any significance in the East? Is Jimmy even going to be on the team by season's end?Year one of the Giannis/Dame experiment was a disappointment for theand their fans. Going into the 2023-24 season, the East was thought to be a two-team conference, but the Bucks regular season performance, particularly early on, was underwhelming. There were glaring defensive deficiencies on the perimeter with Jrue Holiday gone, there were some chemistry issues, there was a surprising mid-season coaching change, and then once the team got it together by the end of the season, both of its stars went down at playoff time.In the offseason, they lost Malik Beasley to Detroit, and vets Pat Beverley and Jae Crowder remain unsigned. They added Gary Trent on a minimum contract, which could be a sneaky value deal, as he is probably the starting SG. They also added Delon Wright and Taurean Prince to the bench. So at the moment it's looking like BroLo/Giannis/Middleton/Trent/Dame with Portis, Connaughton, Wright, and Prince headlining the bench.With all of that in mind, will year two of the Giannis/Dame experiment go better than year one? Will they be able to stay healthy? Will Doc Rivers be able to begin repairing his tarnished reputation?Thewere the surprise of the 2023-24 season. They made the playoffs in 2023 after the Gobert deal, but no one thought they were going to have the season they had in 2024. They were one of the best teams in the league by record for most of the season, only falling from the second seed to the third right before the playoffs started. They shocked the world by defeating the defending champion Nuggets, even without home court advantage. After that series, a lot of people were convinced they were going to the Finals or even winning it all, but they ended up falling to the Mavs in the WCF.They added #8 overall pick Rob Dillingham in trade for two future firsts, which could be a big get, as they will probably groom him to replace Conley eventually. For most of the offseason, I thought that would be it and the question would simply be, was it a fluke or are they for real? But now there are many more questions because, just days before preseason was set to start, they shipped Karl-Anthony Townes, - their former #1 pick, star big man, and the second highest scorer on a team that went to the WCF - to the Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.We'll get to what it means for the Knicks, but for the Wolves, does this make them better, worse, or is it a lateral move? Did they do it for basketball reasons or financial reasons? Will Ant live up to the considerable hype his playoff performance gave rise to(as in will his regular season scoring efficiency finally match his postseason scoring efficiency)? Will Gobert, Randle, McDaniels, Reid, DiVincenzo, Ant, Conley, Dillingham and the rest match last year's success, or will 2024 be a flash in the pan?Also, in the background, the ownership drama continues, with arbitration set for November. Will Glen Taylor still own the team by season’s end, or will A-Rod and co have taken over?The question about thisteam is always about Zion's health. But Zion was healthier in 2023-24 than he's ever been(he played 70 games), and at 49 wins, the team finished tied for the sixth best team in the conference and in a three-way tied for the 8/9/10th best record in the league. Unfortunately, they slipped into the play-in, and then Zion went down again in the play-in game that his team won, such that the team had to play a first-round playoff series as a sitting duck without him.But this season there are new questions. The team acquired Dejounte Murray from the Hawks for a package including Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller(I feel like this could be an under-the-radar move, because they needed someone to handle the ball instead of McCollum). Additionally, Brandon Ingram enters the season on an expiring deal, as he did not come to terms on an extension in the offseason...and he's had his own injury issues as well. Finally, they traded Jonas Valanciunas away for essentially nothing, I assume to open minutes for Herbert Jones.But, on paper, a Jones/Zion/Ingram/McCollum/Murray lineup looks like it could be a potentially very exciting young-ish(except for McCollum) team if they could just stay healthy. But can they stay healthy? Was Zion's healthy-ish season a fluke or is he turning a corner? Is Murray going to make a difference? Is this a team to watch? Also, will Ingram finish the season with the Pelicans?Theare coming off their most exciting playoff run in a quarter century - without Julius Randle, no less - which unfortunately ended prematurely due to injuries. And on the heels of that, they've had the biggest offseason of any team, imo.They sent Bojan Bogdanovic and a trove of draft picks to Brooklyn for Mikal Bridges, who I think is a great fit, as he plays both sides of the ball well, he can shoot it, and he score on high volume without taking the ball out of others' hands. Then, on the eve of preseason, they acquired long-time Knicks target Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and some guys that were S&Ted to the Hornets to make it work. They also lost Isaiah Hartenstein, as they didn't have the means to match OKC's offer.On paper, KAT/OG/Bridges/Hart/Brunson looks like maybe the most talented starting lineup the Knicks have had in at least 24, 25 years, since the end of the Ewing era. To me, it also looks like a team built to match up with Boston. KAT(and eventually Robinson) on Porz, OG and Bridges on Tatum and Brown, Hart on White, Brunson on Holiday.But there are many questions. KAT has always been inconsistent and defensively suspect. It's a thin team. Right now, the key bench pieces look like Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, TJ Warren, Miles McBride, and Cam Payne, but Robinson is already out until January and Achiuwa is out 2-4 weeks. They have very little margin for error in terms of injury. If they're doing well at the deadline, I'm sure they'll be a prime target for post-deadline buyouts to land.So, are the new pieces going to fit together well? Is KAT going to thrive or wilt in the big market spotlight? Is his lack of defense going to be a problem? Is the bench going to be enough? How big of a loss is Isaiah Hartenstein? Ultimately, is this team a legitimate contender? Can they come out of the East?Last season, both Headache and I predicted a big improvement for the, who had narrowly lost a play-in game in 2023 and were belatedly welcoming their #2 pick Chet Holmgren. They exceeded all expectations, becoming the most exciting young team in the game and finishing with the #1 seed. SGA is one of the best players in the game right now, the young trio of SGA/Holmgren/Williams seems like a dream to build around, and their chemistry was so tight it was like watching a college team. Unfortunately they were upset by the Mavs in the second of the playoffs, which I really hadn't expected.In the offseason, they seemed to address their weaknesses of point-of-attack defense and big man depth by adding high-quality vets Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, while only losing Josh Giddey, who wasn't great in the playoffs anyway. I really think, in terms of adding the right pieces without losing much, they couldn't have done a whole lot better.With a year of experience and quality veteran depth added to a #1 seed that was already super talented and dripping with chemistry, is there any reason to think OKC won't be even better, and one of the favorites in the West again?Theare one of the more intriguing young teams in the league; they are fairly loaded with young, 25-and-under talent - Paulo Banchero, the former #1 pick big man stud; Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter, the pieces making the Vucevic trade look bad for Chicago; Jalen Suggs, the former #5 pick shooting guard; and Cole Anthony, a point guard taken just outside the lotto. Add to that the 26 year old Jonathan Isaac, a former #6 pick who was finally reasonably healthy last year after years of barely playing, the newly-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the veteran guard Gary Harris, and other pieces like Wagner's brother Moritz, Goga Bitadze, and the #18 overall pick Tristan da Silva, and it seems like a team on the brink of completing a successful rebuild.They won 47 games last season, good for #5 in the East(though #2 and #8 were only four games apart in the East). They took the Cavs to 7 games and very nearly beat them, so they did show they can hang with a good team in a playoff setting. Now, they are running the same team back, plus KCP and their draft pick and minus Markelle Fultz(who remains unsigned and whose minutes the team will probably be better off allocating to Anthony and KCP). and with Franz Wagner re-upped on a huge 224M extension.They could become the Thunder of the East, or they could hit a wall and just not be good enough to get beyond the fourth or fifth seed at best. Will Suggs - who has not quite lived up to his draft slot yet, but is only 23 - make the jump this season? Will Banchero keep improving? Will Wagner live up to the extension he just signed? Will KCP make a real impact? Will Isaac stay healthy? How good can they be?This last season ended with thelosing another early round(but hard fought) playoff series, with Embiid playing hobbled yet again. But Tyrese Maxey has come on very strong the last couple years, and this offseason presented a unique opportunity with Tobias Harris's albatross contract finally coming off the books. Paul George was their target all along, and they got their man. They had to let a number of other guys go to make it happen - Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, Paul Reed, etc - but they made it happen.So they've got a pretty nice Big 3 on paper in Embiid/George/Maxey, with Oubre and Lowry rounding out the starting five, I imagine. They also managed to rebuild their bench, adding Caleb Martin and Andre Drummond with cap space, and Eric Gordon and Reggie Jackson on minimums.So, with all that in mind: Is George a good fit? How much better will the team be with him instead of Harris? Will Maxey continue his ascension? Will Martin's Miami production carry over to his new team? Is the bench going to be good enough? And, as always, will Embiid stay healthy? Will this be the year the Sixers finally make a real playoff run?Mat Ishbia has been very aggressive in transforming the balanced 2021that made the Finals into a superteam, acquiring first Kevin Durant for Mikal Bridges(and picks), then Beal for CP3 and Nurkic for Ayton, with Devin Booker the only holdover from the 2021 core. The result is two consecutive first-round losses, the latest an embarrassing sweep. A lot was said afterwards about Ishbia having mortgaged the team's future for mediocrity, how the Suns were in NBA hell, etc. The team had many glaring issues.Despite limited means of improving the roster, the Suns did address one big issue this summer - they got a real PG in Tyus Jones on a steal of a minimum contract. In his first year as a full-time starter in Washington, he dished out 7.3 assists with just one turnover - that is a bonkers ratio. Seeing as this comes with 12ppg on 41% 3P, I am genuinely amazed no one offered Jones more than the minimum. Oh, and they added Mason Plumlee to the bench, which I think was also a solid move, given Nurkic's injury history.So, will adding Jones to a starting lineup with Beal, Booker, Durant, and Nurkic, while adding Plumlee to a bench with Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neal, Josh Okogie, etc, be enough to salvage this team and move them towards the top of the conference? Or are the team's flaws too big to overcome?