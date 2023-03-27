Mlb 2023

The one time per year I like having T-Mobile. Free mlbtv season pass
 
Verizon has quite a bit better/faster service where I’m at, but my sister switched the family plan over to T-Mobile because it was cheaper. MLB and MLS pass this year have been some nice perks however and are probably worth the trade off for sometimes shitty data speeds here in Utah. I’m sure T-Mobile is great in denser populated areas like the east coast.
 
let's fuckin goooooooo!!

1172303122.jpeg
 
A good day for NY baseball. Well, except for Verlander going on the IL.

I can't believe the 2023 season is here. The last 4 months flew by.
 
Headache in a Suitcase said:
a friendly reminder that

a) michael kay sucks

b) the yankees hair and facial hair rules are really fucking stupid

c) michael kay, who absolutely knows that the bat boys are provided by the visiting team on the road, sucks

https://twitter.com/YESNetwork/status/1645582433557835780

https://twitter.com/JacobBSpeaks/status/1645928901485494281
What an asshat (Kay, not the ballboy).
And that Yankee hair/facial hair rule is ridiculous in this day and age.
I wish Aaron Judge had signed with SF and said the reason was he wanted to grow a ZZTop beard.
 
Headache in a Suitcase said:
a friendly reminder that

a) michael kay sucks

b) the yankees hair and facial hair rules are really fucking stupid

c) michael kay, who absolutely knows that the bat boys are provided by the visiting team on the road, sucks

https://twitter.com/YESNetwork/status/1645582433557835780

https://twitter.com/JacobBSpeaks/status/1645928901485494281
On his radio show, he straddled the fence a little more on the issue. The kid had his hair up at the beginning of the game yesterday, but then put it down later. If Boss George were alive, the kid wouldn't have been in the Yankees dugout. The kid's hair sure did look pretty. :wink:
 
MrPryck2U said:
On his radio show, he straddled the fence a little more on the issue. The kid had his hair up at the beginning of the game yesterday, but then put it down later. If Boss George were alive, the kid wouldn't have been in the Yankees dugout. The kid's hair sure did look pretty. :wink:
There's two issues.

Issue one is the idiotic, antiquated, ridiculous grooming rules the Yankees still have in the first place. It's not a "Yankee" tradition. It's a Steinbrener tradition. No such role existed during the Ruth, DiMaggio, Mantle eras.

Second is Kay. He's just a douche. People have said dumb, douchey things plenty of times. God knows Keith Hernandez has. But Kay is the special kind of douche who will go and double down on it instead of just saying "yea that was a dumb thing to say and I was a douche for saying it"
 
Headache in a Suitcase said:
There's two issues.

Issue one is the idiotic, antiquated, ridiculous grooming rules the Yankees still have in the first place. It's not a "Yankee" tradition. It's a Steinbrener tradition. No such role existed during the Ruth, DiMaggio, Mantle eras.

Second is Kay. He's just a douche. People have said dumb, douchey things plenty of times. God knows Keith Hernandez has. But Kay is the special kind of douche who will go and double down on it instead of just saying "yea that was a dumb thing to say and I was a douche for saying it"
Yeah, I've never really had an issue with guys growing facial hair or long hair as long as it looks reasonably neat. I was clean shaven my whole life until 5 years ago when I started growing my beard.

Michael Kay will never admit to being a douche. Lol! That's not how he rolls. He does have a habit of playing Devil's Advocate which can be douchey.
 
Liam fucking Hendriks. Not even six months after battling cancer and he essentially throws a no-hitter in his first game back. Going to be massive when he returns for the White Sox.
 
