DaveC
Blue Crack Addict
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2002
- Messages
- 23,167
- Location
- the killerwhaletank
I agree.That motherfucker better not be in MLB this season. What a fuckin' asshole!
A good day for NY baseball. Well, except for Verlander going on the IL.
I can't believe the 2023 season is here. The last 4 months flew by.
a friendly reminder that
a) michael kay sucks
b) the yankees hair and facial hair rules are really fucking stupid
c) michael kay, who absolutely knows that the bat boys are provided by the visiting team on the road, sucks
https://twitter.com/YESNetwork/status/1645582433557835780
https://twitter.com/JacobBSpeaks/status/1645928901485494281
a friendly reminder that
a) michael kay sucks
b) the yankees hair and facial hair rules are really fucking stupid
c) michael kay, who absolutely knows that the bat boys are provided by the visiting team on the road, sucks
https://twitter.com/YESNetwork/status/1645582433557835780
https://twitter.com/JacobBSpeaks/status/1645928901485494281
There's two issues.On his radio show, he straddled the fence a little more on the issue. The kid had his hair up at the beginning of the game yesterday, but then put it down later. If Boss George were alive, the kid wouldn't have been in the Yankees dugout. The kid's hair sure did look pretty.
There's two issues.
Issue one is the idiotic, antiquated, ridiculous grooming rules the Yankees still have in the first place. It's not a "Yankee" tradition. It's a Steinbrener tradition. No such role existed during the Ruth, DiMaggio, Mantle eras.
Second is Kay. He's just a douche. People have said dumb, douchey things plenty of times. God knows Keith Hernandez has. But Kay is the special kind of douche who will go and double down on it instead of just saying "yea that was a dumb thing to say and I was a douche for saying it"