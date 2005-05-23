It's funny how sometimes you can forget that a band or album is one of your favorites. I was a bit put off by the whole "vocals in the right speaker, music in the left" mixing of their last album, Drums & Guns, and thus never got into that album as a whole as much as I had expected I would. I suppose that mixed with the rotating (boring) bass players since Zak and a bit of over-listening to all their previous records resulted in me not listening to these guys much at all for the last year or two. I was going through my music tonight trying to find something that would hit the spot, and I decided to click on 'Dinosaur Act' by Low. I've been playing nothing but tracks from Things We Lost In the Fire since.It's great how sometimes hearing things you'd stopped listening to or forgotten about can almost feel like seeing a long lost friend again. Every song, lyric, harmony, and note you used to love is still right there where you left it. Kinda makes you wonder how you could have ever stopped listening to them in the first place.