I searched back through 20 pages of threads and couldn't find a suitable Low thread, so here we go.
I just needed to say that I am finally, officially converted to being a fan of this band. mofo bought me their Christmas album last year, which I quite enjoyed. Other than that, I'd only heard a few songs here and there, including "Monkey" live via mofo's cell phone. A week or two ago, though, I heard "Laser Beam" on my LAUNCH station and thought it was just so beautiful. I had always liked Low, I just needed that one song to make me fall in love with their music. And now I have.
I expect mofo will be the only one to join me in this thread, but Low are a worthy band and deserve a little appreciation...and a thread of their own.
