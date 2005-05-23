Low

HeartlandGirl

HeartlandGirl

Rock n' Roll Doggie ALL ACCESS
Joined
Nov 14, 2000
Messages
7,222
Location
Phoenix
I searched back through 20 pages of threads and couldn't find a suitable Low thread, so here we go.

I just needed to say that I am finally, officially converted to being a fan of this band. mofo bought me their Christmas album last year, which I quite enjoyed. Other than that, I'd only heard a few songs here and there, including "Monkey" live via mofo's cell phone. A week or two ago, though, I heard "Laser Beam" on my LAUNCH station and thought it was just so beautiful. I had always liked Low, I just needed that one song to make me fall in love with their music. And now I have.

I expect mofo will be the only one to join me in this thread, but Low are a worthy band and deserve a little appreciation...and a thread of their own.

:heart:
 
SO FREAKING GOOD :up:

Let me give you a quick description of Low and their music (from allmusic):

Formed in Duluth, Minnesota in 1994, Low was perhaps the slowest of the so-called "slowcore" bands — delicate, austere, and hypnotic, the trio's music rarely rose above a whisper, divining its dramatic tension in the unsettling open spaces created by the absence of sound.

Low is 3 people, husband/wife duo Alan Sparhawk (guitar/vocals) and Mimi Parker (drums/vocals) and bassist Zak Sally. They're pretty much the leaders/best/biggest of the slowcore genre, but their music could also be described as lo-fi/sadcore/indie rock/dreampop. They recently moved to Sub Pop Records and released their most recent album with production from indie producer god Dave Fridmann, which is an incredible departure from their former slowcore albums (yet still amazing).

Their album 'Things We Lost in the Fire' is pretty much universally considered their best, and I would agree that it should be the first of their albums to check out. Their most recent is absolutely amazing, but you can only get the real impact of it if you've heard their previous works.

For further information, here's their website: http://www.chairkickers.com/

To see a concert review I wrote in March, go here: http://forum.interference.com/journal.php?s=&action=comments&entryid=26188
 
i have 'the great destroyer' which i really enjoy, but i haven't heard anything else by them. i will have to check out 'things we lost in the fire'. :up:
 
Christ, have they been around so long? I've only just heard "Monkey" (on a late night video show here) and just thought it's amazing. Will investigate further.
 
I own three Low albums, but it's been some time since I listened to them. They're kind of winter music for me. At times, I've been devastated by their work. Perhaps I'll go back and hear them all over again some summer evening.
 
barlowdog said:
I own three Low albums, but it's been some time since I listened to them. They're kind of winter music for me. At times, I've been devastated by their work. Perhaps I'll go back and hear them all over again some summer evening.
Click to expand...

You really need to check out the new one, it's such a cool and well done departure for them. It was awesome to see how those songs translated live too. :up:
 
u2popmofo said:


You really need to check out the new one, it's such a cool and well done departure for them. It was awesome to see how those songs translated live too. :up:
Click to expand...

Will do. I enjoy departures when they're done properly (ex; Unforgettable Fire, Achtung Baby).
 
I agree, Rooster. That's why I love this section of Interference, there are a good number of people who you can talk about most anyone with. :up:

Where are you, by the way? Utah here.

PS - You need to make a Dismemberment Plan thread. I've been meaning to for the last year, but never have (feared I would just be talking to myself) :wink:
 
barlowdog said:
I own three Low albums, but it's been some time since I listened to them. They're kind of winter music for me. At times, I've been devastated by their work. Perhaps I'll go back and hear them all over again some summer evening.
Click to expand...

Barlowdog...a neighbor! I live on the "East Shore"

Anyway....LOW :drool:

I have seen them a handful of times and my cousin is actually pretty close friends with them (he toured with them a handful of times).

I was elated when I arrived in NYC to see Radioheade and saw them on the bill too. Stupid Radiohead fans BOO'd them.

I am a big fan (nevermind the fact that I am a fan of just about any band out of Minnesota).
 
u2popmofo said:
I agree, Rooster. That's why I love this section of Interference, there are a good number of people who you can talk about most anyone with. :up:

Where are you, by the way? Utah here.

PS - You need to make a Dismemberment Plan thread. I've been meaning to for the last year, but never have (feared I would just be talking to myself) :wink:
Click to expand...


New Jersey here. I will make a Plan thread, once I get some time. Instead of one person it will now be two posting in it.
 
zoney! said:


Barlowdog...a neighbor! I live on the "East Shore"


Cool!! Did you see either of the recent U2 shows in Philly? Do you frequent any of the bars or clubs on second st? We should get together some time if you're up for it. Email me at lofi99@comcast.net
Click to expand...
 
TheRooster said:
:up:

HearlandGirl and U2PopMofo I wish you guys lived around me so I wouldn't have to talk to myself about good music.
Click to expand...

I'm sincerely flattered. :)

No worries, Rooster. You can always talk to us on here!
 
barlowdog said:
Barlowdog...a neighbor! I live on the "East Shore"


Cool!! Did you see either of the recent U2 shows in Philly? Do you frequent any of the bars or clubs on second st? We should get together some time if you're up for it. Email me at lofi99@comcast.net
Click to expand...


I am fairly new to town...but I have been to a few of the bars on second. I travel A LOT...so I haven't made a whole lot of time for myself in Harrisburg.

I went to PhillyI and was in Philly on Sunday to see the Doves (but swung by Wachovia to see if I could "meet" the band...missed them by about 10 minutes).

I'll shoot you an e-mail.

I AM also a member of the Heartlandgirl/popmofo music fanclub. I have been influenced MANY times over by both of them in music purchases (Shins come to mind). :up:
 
zoney! said:



I am fairly new to town...but I have been to a few of the bars on second. I travel A LOT...so I haven't made a whole lot of time for myself in Harrisburg.

I went to PhillyI and was in Philly on Sunday to see the Doves (but swung by Wachovia to see if I could "meet" the band...missed them by about 10 minutes).

I'll shoot you an e-mail.

I AM also a member of the Heartlandgirl/popmofo music fanclub. I have been influenced MANY times over by both of them in music purchases (Shins come to mind). :up:
Click to expand...

Look forward to hearing from you. I'm always on the lookout for new music and agree that heartlandgirl and popmofo sound like they know some good stuff.
 
TheRooster said:
I was at the Philly show on Sunday. I've only recently gotten into the music scene in Philly but I've been to the Khyber a few times to see some bands. Planning on going to the Troc to see Bloc Party.
Click to expand...

Rooster

I will also be at the Bloc Party show (if my tix ever show up). North Star is a great little club in Philly (27th and Poplar) so if you get the chance to see someone play there, I recommend it. Philly 2 was sweet. I met plenty of great fans including Ladywiththespinninghead.
 
TheRooster said:
I was at the Philly show on Sunday. I've only recently gotten into the music scene in Philly but I've been to the Khyber a few times to see some bands. Planning on going to the Troc to see Bloc Party.
Click to expand...

Mofo is currently at a Bloc Party concert as I write this. :up:
 
I had been wish washy about getting it, but I finally bought the DVD 'Low In Europe' yesterday. It's a bit short (about an hour), but it's extremely fascinating. It's a tour film of (surprise, surprise) Low in Europe. They have performances (though no song in it's absolute entirety) interspersed with interviews and film of them on the road. It ended up being extremely fascinating to hear them speak about making music, the music industry, their ideas on touring/life/music/the world/etc. It really gave me a ton of insight into them as a band and as individuals, which in turn made their music a lot stronger for me.

I know there does not seem to be many huge Low fans here, but I'd really recommend checking this movie/dvd out to those who are. :up:
 
It's funny how sometimes you can forget that a band or album is one of your favorites. I was a bit put off by the whole "vocals in the right speaker, music in the left" mixing of their last album, Drums & Guns, and thus never got into that album as a whole as much as I had expected I would. I suppose that mixed with the rotating (boring) bass players since Zak and a bit of over-listening to all their previous records resulted in me not listening to these guys much at all for the last year or two. I was going through my music tonight trying to find something that would hit the spot, and I decided to click on 'Dinosaur Act' by Low. I've been playing nothing but tracks from Things We Lost In the Fire since.

It's great how sometimes hearing things you'd stopped listening to or forgotten about can almost feel like seeing a long lost friend again. Every song, lyric, harmony, and note you used to love is still right there where you left it. Kinda makes you wonder how you could have ever stopped listening to them in the first place. :up:
 
Hell yeah. I saw them in an art museum, in 2006. It was a good, alternately sleep- or seizure-inducing show, depending on what the strobe was doing. I say that in a very, very good way. Wonderful.
 
I don't listen to them nearly as much as I did the first half of the decade, but they'd probably be pretty close to making it into my top 10 favorite artists evar.
 
Pitchfork: Low Announce New Album C'mon

On April 12, Minnesota slowcore pioneers Low will release their new album C'mon on Sub Pop. The 10-song LP is the trio's first since 2007's Drums and Guns, and they recorded it in the same studio in a former Catholic church in Duluth, Minnesota where they made 2002's Trust. Matt Beckley co-produced and mixed the record.

Talking about the album in a press release, frontman Alan Sparhawk says, "With the last couple of records, we were grappling with something outside of ourselves. This one feels more like, 'Well, forget that. I'm looking in your eyes right now, and we need to figure out how to get through the next moment, together, as human beings.'"

Low plan to tour the U.S., but the only dates announced at the moment are SXSW in March and a set opening for Explosions in the Sky at New York's Radio City Music Hall April 6.

C'mon:

01 Try to Sleep
02 You See Everything
03 Witches
04 Done
05 Especially Me
06 $20
07 Majesty/Magic
08 Nightingale
09 Nothing but Heart
10 Something's Turning Over


:up: :up: :up:
 
