Los Planetas (not latin-pop; DREAM-pop)

I didn't want to make a Random post about a 90s Spanish dream-pop band because it would be Shoutered into oblivion by cocks and Lance's mom brownie-fucking. plus, I wanted to be a dick and post a bunch of links because, hell, these guys are awesome and I don't know if all of their music is even in print or not.So, OK, I'm just familiar with their debut Super 8 (reminded me of GAF for whatever reason, so I picked it) for now. It's like a sexy, unholy combination of the following bands in various degrees:RideMy Bloody ValentineGalaxie 500R.E.M. (1982-1990)Radiohead (1993-1996)Teenage FanclubSuper Furry AnimalsAnd, because it's in Spanish, the lyrics are slightly more decipherable than shoegaze/dream-pop lyrics typically are!Galaxie 500-y:Ride-y:R.E.M.-y:I don't know if anyone here knows anything about them, but I want to know where to proceed from here. We all need more music like this in our lives.