Los Planetas (not latin-pop; DREAM-pop)

The friendliest place on the web for anyone that follows U2.
If you have answers, please help by responding to the unanswered posts.
See posts with no answers
LemonMelon

LemonMelon

More 5G Than Man
Joined
Aug 31, 2004
Messages
68,797
Location
Hollywoo
I didn't want to make a Random post about a 90s Spanish dream-pop band because it would be Shoutered into oblivion by cocks and Lance's mom brownie-fucking. plus, I wanted to be a dick and post a bunch of links because, hell, these guys are awesome and I don't know if all of their music is even in print or not.

So, OK, I'm just familiar with their debut Super 8 (reminded me of GAF for whatever reason, so I picked it) for now. It's like a sexy, unholy combination of the following bands in various degrees:

Ride
My Bloody Valentine
Galaxie 500
R.E.M. (1982-1990)
Radiohead (1993-1996)
Teenage Fanclub
Super Furry Animals

And, because it's in Spanish, the lyrics are slightly more decipherable than shoegaze/dream-pop lyrics typically are!

Galaxie 500-y:

YouTube - Los Planetas - Si esta bien

Ride-y:

YouTube - LOS PLANETAS - REY SOMBRA

R.E.M.-y:

YouTube - DESORDEN @ Los planetas

I don't know if anyone here knows anything about them, but I want to know where to proceed from here. We all need more music like this in our lives.
 
I think you'll love them. Bear in mind that it's definitely closer to hazy jangle-pop than, say, Slowdive or This Mortal Coil.
 
Great so far.

Love the artwork, too.

1244919910934_f.jpg
 
lazarus said:
Liked that first one a lot, so I ACQUIRED the Super 8 album.
Click to expand...

The CD is import-only on amazon (and unavailable), but I saw that it was available in the MP3 store for, uh, $17. I'll keep a lookout for vinyl.

Favorite track?
 
The first one, maybe?

Also, out of all the bands you mentioned, you failed to list the one I think they sound the most like: Yo La Tengo.

Then there's the added irony of their band name also being in Spanish.
 
How's this for a bump?

I now have like 5 of their albums and apparently they released something fairly recently.

Probably putting one of their tracks (not one from Super 8) on my Desert Disc list.
 
Every year, each country has a film board that makes a selection of what to submit to the Academy Awards for the "International Feature" (formerly "Foreign Language") category. That gets whittled down by some Academy panel to a longlist, and then eventually you get the official 5 nominees.

Anyway, I'm saying this because this year Spain submitted a film called Saturn Return, which is...a biopic of Los Planetas??

‘Saturn Return’ Review: Spain’s Oscar Submission Is a Chaotically Honest and Formally Audacious Music Biopic

:faint:

Paging El Mel, if he ever stops by here again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LemonMelon
Desert Island XI - QUARANTINE ISLAND - Master List and Discussion Thread
4 5 6
Replies
175
Views
7K
Axver
Axver
LemonMelon
Desert Island XI - QUARANTINE ISLAND - Group 2 Listening Thread
4 5 6
Replies
175
Views
8K
namkcuR
N
N
Best Live Track Survivor - Intro, Rules & Discussion
Replies
1
Views
832
Hewson
Hewson
N
All That You Can't Leave Behind/Beautiful Day 15th Anniversary Thread
Replies
21
Views
4K
Mrs. Garrison
Mrs. Garrison
LemonMelon
Desert Island IX: Master List, Part Two
5 6 7
Replies
192
Views
9K
LemonMirrorSky
LemonMirrorSky

Latest posts

Back
Top Bottom