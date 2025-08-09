ISO: U2/Pearl Jam 2006 Honolulu promo poster

L

LAJim

Babyface
Joined
Aug 9, 2025
Messages
1
Location
Toronto
Hi all,

Brand new to the forum here! Thanks for having me! I'm going to jump right in with an ISO post!

I'm looking to buy a copy of this poster from the 2006 U2/Pearl jam show in Honolulu.

If anyone has a copy they'd like to sell please let me know! Thanks again for welcoming me to the forum! Honored to be part of the community!!

Screen Shot 2024-01-27 at 9.26.25 PM.png
 
Latest posts

