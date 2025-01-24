IS THIS NEW U2??? OR A.I.?

C

CedarwoodAWT

Babyface
Joined
Apr 15, 2024
Messages
21
Location
Frederick, MD, United States
Posted and then taken down from a YouTube page yesterday. Still up on FB.

Absolutely STUNNING capture of Bono’s voice if a.i.

Edge recently said cryptically we’d hear new music “very soon… that’s all I can say”. Bono said they’re making sci-fi folk with Eno. Could this be it??

The Arsonist
 
