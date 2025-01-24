IS THIS NEW U2??? OR A.I.?

CedarwoodAWT
Babyface
- Joined
- Apr 15, 2024
- Messages
- 21
- Location
- Frederick, MD, United States
Posted and then taken down from a YouTube page yesterday. Still up on FB.
Absolutely STUNNING capture of Bono’s voice if a.i.
Edge recently said cryptically we’d hear new music “very soon… that’s all I can say”. Bono said they’re making sci-fi folk with Eno. Could this be it??
The Arsonist
Absolutely STUNNING capture of Bono’s voice if a.i.
Edge recently said cryptically we’d hear new music “very soon… that’s all I can say”. Bono said they’re making sci-fi folk with Eno. Could this be it??
The Arsonist