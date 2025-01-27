info: shirts from the u2.com site "relaunch" (2000/2001?)

HumanMusicGroup
Please correct me if I am butchering history here, but, back in 2000/2001 (iirc), u2.com "relaunched" (or rebranded) during/ahead of the ATYCLB buildup. Even then, they sold variants/reissues of some of the old tour shirts. They weren't original tour "merch," though. I've seen a few of the shirts float around some of the used sites (I found one of the Achtung Baby shirts on Mercari; not posting the link, but it bears the baby, star, and trabant on one side, and "Achtung Baby" on the back, whereas the original tour shirts had the venues and dates on the back of the shirts), but one that I remained stumped on was an actual u2.com shirt. I can't have been the only one to have bought one of these. It's a black shirt that had a red and white ovular logo bearing u2.com in the center. The "dot" in the graphical styling of a hurricane icon (like this, I think, but not the same colors). I'll have to take a picture of if since I can't readily find an image on Google.
So, for now, I'm curious about what this shirt is and when it actually dated. Does anyone know what brands/labels the site was printing on during those years? Anyone remembering the site from back then? At some point, they may have moved to American Apparel (maybe during the HTDAAB era/Vertigo Tour), but I'm curious about identifying what I have and when I may have gotten these items.
