In God's Country???

"She stands with a naked flame" I believe refers to the Statue of Liberty.



The sons of Cain (I'm taking this from English Lit, someone must better info than me) were basically exiles from civilization. In literature, you run into them as monsters--they are "the other", Grendel in "Beowulf" is described as a decendant of Cain.



I imagine Bono means that he stands with the exiles, people seeking refuge but being denied it by Lady Liberty--the huddled masses yearning to breathe free, except we don't really want people like *you* And Irish immigrants were particularly not welcome in the U.S. and could certainly be viewed as exiles. (But are they the same as the sons of Cain? Hmmm.)



My take. Anyone else?