I just love U2

I decided to join this forum after watching and reading Bono's brilliant Stories of Surrender. I miss them so much and would love to see them once more in concert. Their last "world" tour sadly did not include Australia. What I would have given to be a part of the whole Vegas sphere experience.

I have loved this band since they exploded on the scene for me with their 1984 concert in Australia and I have seen them every time they have graced our shores since.

Under a Blood Red Sky- the Red Rocks concert remains a favourite for me, raw Bono.

This band though has stood the test of time, reinventing themselves and transitioning, not scared to tackle new looks, genres and styles.

I love everything they do as a band and individually, for me, they can never put a foot wrong.

Come back to Sydney U2!