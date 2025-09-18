I just love U2

The friendliest place on the web for anyone that follows U2.
If you have answers, please help by responding to the unanswered posts.
See posts with no answers
M

MaryPasqua

Babyface
Joined
Sep 17, 2025
Messages
1
Location
Sydney Australia
I decided to join this forum after watching and reading Bono's brilliant Stories of Surrender. I miss them so much and would love to see them once more in concert. Their last "world" tour sadly did not include Australia. What I would have given to be a part of the whole Vegas sphere experience.
I have loved this band since they exploded on the scene for me with their 1984 concert in Australia and I have seen them every time they have graced our shores since.
Under a Blood Red Sky- the Red Rocks concert remains a favourite for me, raw Bono.
This band though has stood the test of time, reinventing themselves and transitioning, not scared to tackle new looks, genres and styles.
I love everything they do as a band and individually, for me, they can never put a foot wrong.
Come back to Sydney U2!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Just wanted to say hey
Replies
2
Views
9K
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase
IanKelly134
Hello! Hello! I'm In A Place Called... I Dunno
Replies
1
Views
1K
TomGreene16
T
Olo
U2 fan since 1993
Replies
1
Views
2K
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase
2861U2
U2- "Would You Rather" game
Replies
1
Views
423
MrPryck2U
MrPryck2U
Seboz
.. bout me ...
Replies
1
Views
2K
-The Edge
T

Latest posts

Back
Top Bottom