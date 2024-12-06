How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb 5CD Super Deluxe Collectors Boxset

J

joblogs72

Babyface
Joined
Dec 6, 2024
Messages
1
Location
UK
Hi everyone

As a long time U2 fan, well since 1993 to be exact, I've always managed to get hold of every official U2 album release as well as fan club releases of EP's, Live Albums, Singles, etc...!

I still have many of these releases as physical media on cd's or vinyl but I have most of the recent releases in hi-res digital format and am even converting my old releases to digital format also as these days, I listen to almost everything on my phone or my hi-res music player.

This goes for the recently released How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb (Re-Assemble Edition) which I purchased in digital format but I'm sure like many other fan's, I'm disappointed the digital release only has the remastered and re-assemble album and does not include the Remixes and Vertigo 2005 Live in Chicago that is available as a physical release on the Super Deluxe Boxset Edition.

I am therefore pleading to any other U2 fans who has the 5CD Super Deluxe Boxset to have the Remixes and Vertigo 2005 Live in Chicago that are on CD's 3, 4 & 5 converted to digital FLAC so I can download them from somewhere if the mods here will allow that?

Many thanks

Jo
 
