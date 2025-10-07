High Everyone

Mosquito66
Babyface
- Joined
- Oct 6, 2025
- Messages
- 2
- Location
- netherlands
My name is Paul, like Bono's real name. Fortunately he is a much better singer then I am and a better performer. I am a long time fan, since 1983, it started when a friend of mine introduced me to the song Like a song, still one of my favorites. But only since the album POP my fandom went sky high, resulting in a big collection of records and cd's and a lot of other stuf. My house looks like an u2 exposition, for example i created my own POP-temple (see below) Anyway, my time and money are almost completely consumed by the band. Nice to greet you all!