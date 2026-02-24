Hey There

Wildpeace

Wildpeace

Babyface
Joined
Feb 18, 2026
Messages
4
Location
Portland, OR
Been a fan since 2000 (was a "weird" teenage girl devotedly listening to U2 while a lot of my friends weren't) and just figured I'd check out the discussion of the new EP. It's not only the most refreshing work from this band in over 20 years but I love a lot of the political sentiments involved. Just figured I'd join and have a non-Reddit place to discuss it (although I've been lurking here so far). Even my daughter digs it! :cool:
 
Welcome! Lots of activity happening and we expect even more later in the year. Stick around for awhile.
 
