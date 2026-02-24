Wildpeace
Babyface
- Joined
- Feb 18, 2026
- Messages
- 4
- Location
- Portland, OR
Been a fan since 2000 (was a "weird" teenage girl devotedly listening to U2 while a lot of my friends weren't) and just figured I'd check out the discussion of the new EP. It's not only the most refreshing work from this band in over 20 years but I love a lot of the political sentiments involved. Just figured I'd join and have a non-Reddit place to discuss it (although I've been lurking here so far). Even my daughter digs it!