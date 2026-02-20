Good day to you all

Don't Give Up Skeleton!
Babyface
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2026
- Messages
- 1
Hello U2 Interference! New in town and so I took the suggestion to stop by and say hello. I kind of remember some U2 songs from my childhood years, but I only recently purchased the Best of 1980-1990 album on CD, and I fell in love with the music. I love forums like this as much as I hate social media, so I decided to join. Interests were listed as something I could put, so some things I like to do are play guitar, read, listen to music, play video games, and write stories. Sometimes I like just relaxing, indoors or outdoors, family or with friends or alone, whatever, to take everything in. Anyways, that's me. Thanks for having me!