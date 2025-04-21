*For Sale* Very rare 12inch Vinyl Test Pressing of unreleased U2 tracks 2018

I have a copy for sale of a test pressing done for U2, that came from the Pressing Factory that made it. They ultimately decided not to go ahead and release this, which makes this recording very very rare indeed. It shouldn't really exist !

Side a. 1. When Loves Comes to Town (Live).
Side b. 1. I Believe in Love 2. Desire

Feel free to DM me if you're interested in chatting about acquiring this extremely rare U2 merch. Pics, audio, video etc
 
