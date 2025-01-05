For Sale: U2 45 "single pacs" and Singles Lot

The friendliest place on the web for anyone that follows U2.
If you have answers, please help by responding to the unanswered posts.
See posts with no answers
U

U283-25

Babyface
Joined
Jan 5, 2025
Messages
2
Location
NYC
Hello

Nice to be with other U2 fans

I have the following for sale:
- U2 Pac 1
- U2 Pac 2
- "Early U2" lot
- "Unforgettable Fire" lot
- "Pride" 4 song gatefold
- "Joshua Tree" lot
- "Rattle and Hum" lot

Please see photos below

Thanks!!
 

Attachments

  • U2 4 single Pac 2.JPG
    U2 4 single Pac 2.JPG
    69.1 KB · Views: 1
  • U2 4-single Pac.JPG
    U2 4-single Pac.JPG
    70.1 KB · Views: 0
  • U2 Early Singles Lot.JPG
    U2 Early Singles Lot.JPG
    52.1 KB · Views: 1
  • U2 Joshua Tree Lot.JPG
    U2 Joshua Tree Lot.JPG
    61.4 KB · Views: 1
  • U2 Pac 2 Banner.JPG
    U2 Pac 2 Banner.JPG
    53.9 KB · Views: 1
  • U2 Pride Gatefold 4 song.JPG
    U2 Pride Gatefold 4 song.JPG
    46.9 KB · Views: 1
  • U2 RattleHum Lot.JPG
    U2 RattleHum Lot.JPG
    60.5 KB · Views: 1
  • U2 Unforgettable Fire Lot.JPG
    U2 Unforgettable Fire Lot.JPG
    43 KB · Views: 1
DeVaul said:
Some extra info would be great.
Prices? Domestic vs international shipping?
Click to expand...
Hey there

Sure... I have these on ebay as follows:

- U2 Pac 1 & U2 Pac 2 (149 USD)
- "Early U2" lot (19 USD)
- "Unforgettable Fire" lot (29 USD)
- "Pride" 4 song gatefold (19 USD)
- "Joshua Tree" lot (39 USD)
- "Rattle and Hum" lot (29 USD)

Yes, happy to do international (you pay shipping)

Yes, will discount here relative to ebay

Yes, will discount based on multiple items purchased

I also have promotional posters and such that I'll be posting at a later date...

Cheers
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
I'm selling a collection of early U2 7-inch vinyl records
Replies
9
Views
2K
Achtung Ya'll
A
Z
Hello!
Replies
3
Views
1K
zoo skis
Z
Hollow Island
Vulture: All 234 U2 Songs, Ranked From Worst to Best
2
Replies
39
Views
4K
phommel
P
Headache in a Suitcase
  • Sticky
U2 in Vegas - Tips for booking hotels, flights and other Vegasy type things.
20 21 22
Replies
642
Views
40K
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase
  • Locked
Songs of Songs, Books & Fat Puns - New Album Discussion #8
33 34 35
Replies
1K
Views
63K
Headache in a Suitcase
Headache in a Suitcase

Latest posts

Back
Top Bottom