Finally.. We all have Mercy!!!!

Hello fellow U2 fans!!!!

I just wanted to say Hi 👋 and I am absolutely thrilled that after 20 years finally…finally the song got an official release !! I love it just as much. I am still a HUGE U2 fan and it’s makes me so happy that we can all listen to a proper version.
It was indeed crazy that everything that happened with me meeting Bono and him telling me about Mercy, to me holding a listening party and my friend gave me that cd copy that he had burnt from a cassette tape he got from an independent record store from a friend. The truth is during the last 20 years..getting married..Moving
Several times…and having kids.. the CD got misplaced and sadly that’s the truth. I have had countless people ask me privately but I truly don’t have it. Recently my daughter and I started to look again and I will certainly let everyone know if we ever find it. Clearly 20 years ago I was not internet savvy lol and it was a big deal to just get it online to u all so I’m grateful for that. I also felt some guilt over the years that I leaked it and then they didn’t end up releasing it. I certainly never meant to mess up U2’s plan with such an amazing song and I hope U2 wasn’t angry with me!
Anyways again super excited to have it released and hope everyone here on the forum is doing awesome. U2 will always have a special place in my heart ❤️
 
