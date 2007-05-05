Church Pics Of Where Bono And Edge Got Married?

Bono and Edge are married?
I knew there was love between the two of them. :)


:wink:
 
:lol: exactly what I was thinking...
Edge and Morleigh got married, but I don't think in a chapel with a whole ceremony and such... they celebrated it in Eze but got officially married before, it was a private ceremony at a Dublin registry on June 18.
Bono and Ali married on August 21, 1982 at the Old Guinness Church in Raheny... but I don't have any pictures of that!
 
GG, any idea if this church got renamed? nowhere on the web can i find a single link to Old Guinness Church in Raheny. there are threads to Raheny and it lists all the different churches there, including pictures, but Old Guinness isn't mentioned at all. (here's the thread : http://www.raheny.com/vtour.htm ) Wondered if it got torn down, or renamed or something? do you or anyone else happen to know?
 
Sorry to be so negative but it might well have been pulled down by now. The rate at which churches are being pulled down in the UK is disgusting. :sad:
 
Really? By UK do you mean Northern Ireland? Raheny is in the Rep. of Ireland, outside of Dublin which is not part of the UK.
Are they being pulled down in all of Ireland as well?
I am curious why?
 
Ireland is considered part of the Uk, but I'm not getting into that. All I'm saying is that if it's the same as everywhere else then yeah, it's probably gone by now.
 
Sorry, didn't mean to push any buttons with that! I am a yank, I should be more sensitive.
It was an innocent question based on curiosity.:reject:
 
hm, I don't mean to push any buttons either, but in Europe it's quite common knowledge that only the north of Ireland (not the republic) is part of the UK.
 
That's ok. :) Maybe I should have said the UK and Ireland. All I meant was that the churches are coming down so fast in the UK and if Ireland is the same, most 'little' churches will have gone to make way for ugly flats and houses. Sorry, but I despair at all our heritage being obliterated.

Anyways, I'm off topic. Apologies to the thread creator....:reject:
 
:hug:

It's strange that churches are being pulled down so fast on your parts.

Here (Belgium), there still are many churches and lil' chapels, but I don't think many are taken down.

Some may even be unused because of fewer churchgoers these days (parishes are being fused because there are not enough priests to cover them all)

But I totally agree with you,it is a shame and a loss of cultural heritage.

Sorry I can't help with the pics of the churches Larry girl requested.

I do have a pic somewhere of the little church in Eze, but Edge didn't get married in there, but in the gardens at the top.
 
wow, it's hard to believe it's being allowed. it would seem like the people of those towns could "protest" or go to council meetings before decisions are made as to what is to go and what is to be replaced. i haven't lived in europe since i was 11, so i'm not sure how the system regarding these decisions work, but don't the residents of that particular community have a say in some of this?
 
A tiny bit late to the conversation but if you're still curious Bono was married at All Saint's Church at 403 Howth Rd, Clontarf East, Dublin 5, D05 YX72
 
