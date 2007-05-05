Church Pics Of Where Bono And Edge Got Married?

Galeongirl said:exactly what I was thinking...
Edge and Morleigh got married, but I don't think in a chapel with a whole ceremony and such... they celebrated it in Eze but got officially married before, it was a private ceremony at a Dublin registry on June 18.
Bono and Ali married on August 21, 1982 at the Old Guinness Church in Raheny... but I don't have any pictures of that!
thankyou said:
GG, any idea if this church got renamed? nowhere on the web can i find a single link to Old Guinness Church in Raheny. there are threads to Raheny and it lists all the different churches there, including pictures, but Old Guinness isn't mentioned at all. (here's the thread : http://www.raheny.com/vtour.htm ) Wondered if it got torn down, or renamed or something? do you or anyone else happen to know?
youvedonewhat said:
Sorry to be so negative but it might well have been pulled down by now. The rate at which churches are being pulled down in the UK is disgusting.
Jeannieco said:
Really? By UK do you mean Northern Ireland? Raheny is in the Rep. of Ireland, outside of Dublin which is not part of the UK.
Are they being pulled down in all of Ireland as well?
I am curious why?
youvedonewhat said:
Ireland is considered part of the Uk, but I'm not getting into that. All I'm saying is that if it's the same as everywhere else then yeah, it's probably gone by now.
youvedonewhat said:
Ireland is considered part of the Uk, but I'm not getting into that. All I'm saying is that if it's the same as everywhere else then yeah, it's probably gone by now.
Jeannieco said:
Sorry, didn't mean to push any buttons with that! I am a yank, I should be more sensitive.
It was an innocent question based on curiosity.
youvedonewhat said:
That's ok. Maybe I should have said the UK and Ireland. All I meant was that the churches are coming down so fast in the UK and if Ireland is the same, most 'little' churches will have gone to make way for ugly flats and houses. Sorry, but I despair at all our heritage being obliterated.
Anyways, I'm off topic. Apologies to the thread creator....
youvedonewhat said:
I meant was that the churches are coming down so fast in the UK and if Ireland is the same, most 'little' churches will have gone to make way for ugly flats and houses. Sorry, but I despair at all our heritage being obliterated.
A tiny bit late to the conversation but if you're still curious Bono was married at All Saint's Church at 403 Howth Rd, Clontarf East, Dublin 5, D05 YX72GG, any idea if this church got renamed? nowhere on the web can i find a single link to Old Guinness Church in Raheny. there are threads to Raheny and it lists all the different churches there, including pictures, but Old Guinness isn't mentioned at all. (here's the thread : Raheny, village and district, Dublin, Ireland - Virtual Tour ) Wondered if it got torn down, or renamed or something? do you or anyone else happen to know?