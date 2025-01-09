.. bout me ...

Hi ... just a little bit about myself ... I am pretty much a home sorta person ... I don't wanna race around the world, but I have travelled extensively in the past, but I still visit Java, Indonesia a few times a year ... I loved my dog "Buddy" who I just lost last month, I miss him so much ... I have been a "High End" computer user, and I make up a lot of "Music Videos" as I call them [DVs] Digital Videos, an have just finished a U2 [DV] of "Songs of Surrender" ... gezz I love that album, I will post a few screenshots with this intro ... I love my home and just always find something to do around it. I have been on my own now for 10 yrs since losing my wife ... I play guitar and sing and that keeps me going with all thats happening in the world rite now ... I also ride a "Cruiser" motorcycle around the hills here where I live ... an generally love life ... thats just about it a ...