Bono To Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom Today

January 3
CNN —
President Joe Biden will award the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 19 people Saturday, recognizing a broad swathe of luminaries across politics, culture and the arts, including former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, designer Ralph Lauren, soccer superstar Lionel Messi, U2 frontman Bono and philanthropist and megadonor George Soros.
The medal is presented to people “who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” according to a White House statement.
