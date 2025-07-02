Bad- words meant to rhyme, or words meant to align

“This desperation, dislocation, separation, condemnation, revelation, in temptation, isolation, desolation”



I’ve seen a lot of people say that this part of bad is just a bunch of words meant to rhyme to keep the song flowing. However, if you truly open your mind to the lyrics, it’s clearly the cycle of a drug user. You start in desperation- longing to find something to help you out. Then dislocation- an abrupt and disturbing break in your peace. Next, separation- you go away from anything and everything. Next, condemnation- this could refer to others getting on you, or you getting on yourself, so much so that it’s unsustainable. Then revelation- you work yourself away from the temptation all on your own. However, drug addiction is a problem that is beyond curing on your own, so you often fall back into temptation, as the song goes. Finally, desolation- you reach a breaking point, and you give in to the drugs so much so that they become your life. I think this is a brilliant work of writing from Bono. Thoughts?