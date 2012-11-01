"BAD": The only U2 song in which...

Hey, here's an idea: don't insult people just because they don't agree with you.
Hey, here's an idea: moderate fairly and evenly - call out those who make insults across the board and don't just isolate me out of context.
Gvox stated "and frankly, expecting anyone, much less an experienced drummer, to write a fucking dissertation
breaking them all down
for you is more than a bit unrealistic." when all I requested was an experience drummer for "help explaining
" with one song
.
Not a dissertation on all of them.
That was before
I got irritated and said "half a brain."
So, in your mind, it's OK for someone to insult me by directly
swearing at me and grossly exaggerating something I said but it's not OK for me to indirectly criticize based on the way someone is acting?
Hmmm. Play favorites much?
Let's not also forget that it is an insult in general to argue with someone who has done their best to explain something (and was sincerely looking for valid input) without taking ANY time to at least attempt to back it up with anything valid other than "because I said so."
Let's not also forget "djerdap" and "cobl04" posting in this thread solely to mock (by boldly referencing a post from who knows how many months ago) me and not to discuss the thread topic in any way.
Wouldn't you say that is insulting?
Will you be calling anyone else out or are you too friendly with some of these other guys to be unbiased?