"BAD": The only U2 song in which...

redhill

redhill

Larry drums for a portion of the song in a free form / random pattern?

Listen to the high hats near the end...

I think this is the only U2 (released) song in which Larry ever did this...

Can anyone think of another?

Just one (of many) reasons this song is so special!
 
Quite true. Larry tends to use what is called "drum riffs", in which he just plays a particular drum part of "riff" repeatedly. Good examples of this include Acrobat, ISHFWILF, Please, and "Hands that build america.
 
I've often thought this is a wonderful quality of Larry's drumming. I'd put Streets and, to a certain extent maybe, All I Want Is You into that category as well.
 
There's been some named already, but if I run across any others or remember them off the top of my head I'll list them too. It's actually more of a signature of his than something that's unique to Bad, imo.
 
Regardless of whether or not it's unique this song showcases my favorite drumming by Larry. The build up in the beginning, the breakdown, and the whole moment when he takes the song into the stratosphere for the climax. Epic.
 
So, does anyone know of any song that Larry does this?

The ones mentioned are not similar in that regard...

Curious to know if there is another or if this is truly the only officially released song in which Larry does this.
 
Streets and Bad have remarkably similar drumming styles. How you can deny that is beyond me. The only difference, really, is that Larry plays some hi-hat in Bad along with snare.
 
U2 - Bad - YouTube

To be frank, those disagreeing are doing so lazily without supporting their argument in any way.

I am not talking about style overall in a song.

That said, perhaps I could have been more clear.

Listen to 4:36 - 5:46.

Larry's high-hat work in particular (and cymbal crashes) are free-form and there are some random patterns which vary throughout that segment of the song. It is indicative of the experimentation and feel that Eno was pushing for (and gives the drumming a "jam" feel.)

There is no other officially released U2 song to my knowledge in which Larry does this.

Certainly not Streets or AIWIY.

Can any drummer out there help me explain this is a more precise way?

I would appreciate anyone who disagrees to support their claim and would also appreciate any well thought out argument as to another song where he does this.
 
How do you define those as free form hi hat rides? They might sound it if you only listened to a bar if the song, but once you take them in entirety for the entire ending segment, they do in fact repeat steadily and are complimenting a rhythmic drumming pattern that is not only not random or free form, it's one if his signature type "riffs" if you will.

These types of patterns appear in other songs. Whether you can hear them or not is entirely your concern, and frankly, expecting anyone, much less an experienced drummer, to write a fucking dissertation breaking them all down for you is more than a bit unrealistic.
 
I am not an expert drummer, but I have some experience and I cannot for the life of me figure out what you are talking about with all this free form stuff. It should be noted that he pretty much plays the same thing with occasional fill changes when he plays it each time. I could sit behind a kit and pretty much get an average Bad performance in for you right now. The variations are minimal. About the same that you would see with, yes, Streets and All I Want Is You.
 
PhilsFan said:
I am not an expert drummer, but I have some experience and I cannot for the life of me figure out what you are talking about with all this free form stuff. It should be noted that he pretty much plays the same thing with occasional fill changes when he plays it each time. I could sit behind a kit and pretty much get an average Bad performance in for you right now. The variations are minimal. About the same that you would see with, yes, Streets and All I Want Is You.
You just proved me right while disagreeing with me simultaneously. That is ridiculous.

Name another album song where Larry does "occasional fill changes."

If he does so in Streets and AIWIY, simply name the exact moment (by minute / second) that he does it. Or are you still being lazy?

And no, for Larry, the variations are not minimal. That is something he has never done before on an officially released song to my knowledge.
 
gvox said:
How do you define those as free form hi hat rides? They might sound it if you only listened to a bar if the song, but once you take them in entirety for the entire ending segment, they do in fact repeat steadily and are complimenting a rhythmic drumming pattern that is not only not random or free form, it's one if his signature type "riffs" if you will.

These types of patterns appear in other songs. Whether you can hear them or not is entirely your concern, and frankly, expecting anyone, much less an experienced drummer, to write a fucking dissertation breaking them all down for you is more than a bit unrealistic.
NO, anyone (with half a brain) who listens to the entire end segment closely will see that the high hat pattern does not repeat steadily and that it varies.

And, NO, that is not something he has done in other album songs (or at least not one that anyone here has mentioned.)
 
I think Satellite of Love would benefit from some free form drumming.
 
redhill said:
You just proved me right while disagreeing with me simultaneously. That is ridiculous.

Name another album song where Larry does "occasional fill changes."

If he does so in Streets and AIWIY, simply name the exact moment (by minute / second) that he does it. Or are you still being lazy?

And no, for Larry, the variations are not minimal. That is something he has never done before on an officially released song to my knowledge.
He doesn't play either of those songs the exact same way each time. I am not going to scour bootlegs to prove you wrong. If that's lazy, fine. I have other shit to do than listen to eighteen versions of Streets just to make you eat crow.

The only thing ridiculous here is you and your insistence that people are being lazy or deceitful by not posting eight versions of All I Want Is You and going "listen to the fill at 3:21 on each of these!"
 
PhilsFan said:
He doesn't play either of those songs the exact same way each time. I am not going to scour bootlegs to prove you wrong. If that's lazy, fine. I have other shit to do than listen to eighteen versions of Streets just to make you eat crow.

The only thing ridiculous here is you and your insistence that people are being lazy or deceitful by not posting eight versions of All I Want Is You and going "listen to the fill at 3:21 on each of these!"
Again, you prove me right while disagreeing with me. You talk about bootlegs and I have stated in at least 2 posts (including the one that the thread is based on) that this is about album tracks.

How is that not lazy to even read what the thread is about in the first place?

How is it not lazy to not even attempt to back up your argument with anything other than "because I say so."
 
Diemen said:
Hey, here's an idea: don't insult people just because they don't agree with you.
Hey, here's an idea: moderate fairly and evenly - call out those who make insults across the board and don't just isolate me out of context.

Gvox stated "and frankly, expecting anyone, much less an experienced drummer, to write a fucking dissertation breaking them all down for you is more than a bit unrealistic." when all I requested was an experience drummer for "help explaining" with one song.

Not a dissertation on all of them.

That was before I got irritated and said "half a brain."

So, in your mind, it's OK for someone to insult me by directly swearing at me and grossly exaggerating something I said but it's not OK for me to indirectly criticize based on the way someone is acting?

Hmmm. Play favorites much?

Let's not also forget that it is an insult in general to argue with someone who has done their best to explain something (and was sincerely looking for valid input) without taking ANY time to at least attempt to back it up with anything valid other than "because I said so."

Let's not also forget "djerdap" and "cobl04" posting in this thread solely to mock (by boldly referencing a post from who knows how many months ago) me and not to discuss the thread topic in any way.

Wouldn't you say that is insulting?

Will you be calling anyone else out or are you too friendly with some of these other guys to be unbiased?
 
gvox said:
So.....the purpose of this thread is, again?
Go back to the post starting the thread. Sometimes finding an answer takes just a few seconds of research and you actually have to do something more than just swear at someone.
 
KhanadaRhodes said:
again redhill, cool it with the insults and sarcasm.
Ah, the problem is "from the top down" I see.

Will you be telling the two people who posted in the thread solely to mock me to cool it?

Will you be telling gvox to cool it (and not to swear at me and grossly exaggerate what I say?)

Will you be telling Diemen to cool it and moderate evenly?

Hmmm...
 
you're taking this way too personally. you were asked to stop insulting people just because they disagree with you. you seem to be taking this as some conspiracy by the mods.

but hey, if you're going to keep talking to the mod team like this i can force you to calm down. you're taking a simple request that you should've moved on from and making a huge deal out of it. just move on.
 
