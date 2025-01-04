Any information about the dates with The Sound? [early 80s]

[This is slightly off topic, but the sound fandom is practically non-existent😭]
According to the liner notes of from the lions mouth (one of the reissues I think? Maybe post breakup?) it said that U2 were going to do some gigs with The Sound at The Lyceum (London). Does anyone have any extra information on the cancelled shows, or any links between the bands??😭😭 [I also have no idea where to put this]
 
