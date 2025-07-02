After 41 years of honourable collection - I would sell my collection of U2 CDs (live and compilation) in Stock (only)

WikibooT

WikibooT

Babyface
Joined
Sep 15, 2024
Messages
3
Location
Italy
Hi!

The buyer either collects in person (CD stock located in Italy), or I deliver to the buyer's courier (so he can insure everything).
Available to send detailed photos of some titles, in any case a first look at the covers and CDs including the possibility of qualitative listening is available on my archive site for the CD Bootlegs session:
CD bootlegs audio-graphics gallery
(The titles I own are classified in the picture session as 'Webmaster Scan' and available in the stock, anyway only the title presents in the PDF list are what you will get)
(The site-archive also contains all the vinyl bootlegs with the possibility of listening, not for sale at the moment)

The list of titles including in the stock (PDF) can be downloaded here:
CD Bootlegs list
(Please note that there are NO duplicate copies, the replicated titles are still different from each other either because of the label, CD prints or cover differences etc.; list in Italian language)

A specific site for the individual sale of the titles (if still available) will be ready in 2026, but of course at different prices/each than for the entire stock.

For further information you can send a PM or reply here; to send your proposal I suggest e-mail or PM.
Regards, Andrea.
 
