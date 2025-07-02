After 41 years of honourable collection - I would sell my collection of U2 CDs (live and compilation) in Stock (only)

Hi!The buyer either collects in person (CD stock located in Italy), or I deliver to the buyer's courier (so he can insure everything).Available to send detailed photos of some titles, in any case a first look at the covers and CDs including the possibility of qualitative listening is available on my archive site for the CD Bootlegs session:(The titles I own are classified in the picture session as 'Webmaster Scan' and available in the stock, anyway only the title presents in the PDF list are what you will get)(The site-archive also contains all the vinyl bootlegs with the possibility of listening, not for sale at the moment)The list of titles including in the stock (PDF) can be downloaded here:(Please note that there are NO duplicate copies, the replicated titles are still different from each other either because of the label, CD prints or cover differences etc.; list in Italian language)A specific site for the individual sale of the titles (if still available) will be ready in 2026, but of course at different prices/each than for the entire stock.For further information you can send a PM or reply here; to send your proposal I suggest e-mail or PM.Regards, Andrea.