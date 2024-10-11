After 23 years away from Interference, I’M BACK, BABY!

Trash Can 2
Babyface
- Joined
- Oct 11, 2024
- Messages
- 1
- Location
- Irving, Texas
Yeah.
So, I was looking up something about U2 (origin of “Uno, dos, tres, catorce”) and came across a post on a website called “Interference”, and I’m like… “HELL, I used to be on this website ages ago!”.
2001, to be exact!
I can’t believe Interference is STILL around!
I remembered my old profile name (and I CAN’T use it again, because I used it 23 years ago ).
I found many of my old posts and I’m just blow away.
So, just for grins, I thought I’d pop back in and say “Hi”.
Hi!
