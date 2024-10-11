After 23 years away from Interference, I’M BACK, BABY!

Oct 11, 2024
1
Irving, Texas
😐 Yeah.
So, I was looking up something about U2 (origin of “Uno, dos, tres, catorce”) and came across a post on a website called “Interference”, and I’m like… “HELL, I used to be on this website ages ago!”.
2001, to be exact! 🤯
I can’t believe Interference is STILL around!
I remembered my old profile name (and I CAN’T use it again, because I used it 23 years ago 😂).
I found many of my old posts and I’m just blow away.
So, just for grins, I thought I’d pop back in and say “Hi”.

Hi! 😁
 
