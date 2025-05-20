Achtung Baby promo Berlin Wall/Trabant

leamspaceman
The Fly
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2004
- Messages
- 167
Just got the winning bid for this in an online auction in the UK.
It belonged to Annie Nightingale who was a very famous and influential DJ in the UK: Annie Nightingale - Wikipedia
She passed away last year and her extensive collection of music and memorabilia was auctioned today.
Does anyone know how many of these were made? I know there was a piece of the Berlin wall and Trabant sold like this with no U2 connection and it looks like U2 got hold of some and turned them into Achtung Baby promo items.
I think the fact that it belonged to Annie Nightingale and came from her personal collection makes it even more of a collectors piece.
I've moved into a fairly large house recently with my wife and we have a specific room dedicated to listening to music and there's a U2 theme developed so this will go nicely in there
